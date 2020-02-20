Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket water outages already widespread, Governor praises efforts by officers, army

Phuket water outages already widespread, Governor praises efforts by officers, army

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana yesterday (Feb 19) inspected the efforts to deliver emergency water supply to the hard-hit area of Soi Kingkaew in Rassada, where many people are struggling without any mains water supply.


By The Phuket News

Thursday 20 February 2020, 05:50PM

Water trucks stand at the ready in Soi Kingkaew Rassada yesterday (Feb 19). Photo: PR Dept

Water trucks stand at the ready in Soi Kingkaew Rassada yesterday (Feb 19). Photo: PR Dept

An army water truck stands at the ready in Soi Kingkaew Rassada yesterday (Feb 19). Photo: PR Dept

An army water truck stands at the ready in Soi Kingkaew Rassada yesterday (Feb 19). Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana inspects a water holding tank in the neighborhood. Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana inspects a water holding tank in the neighborhood. Photo: PR Dept

Water deliveries continued yesterday in Soi Kingkaew, which has needed to reply on emergency supplies by trucks since Jan 15. Photo: PR Dept

Water deliveries continued yesterday in Soi Kingkaew, which has needed to reply on emergency supplies by trucks since Jan 15. Photo: PR Dept

Water deliveries continued yesterday in Soi Kingkaew, which has needed to reply on emergency supplies by trucks since Jan 15. Photo: PR Dept

Water deliveries continued yesterday in Soi Kingkaew, which has needed to reply on emergency supplies by trucks since Jan 15. Photo: PR Dept

« »

The area, one of the poorest and most densely populated residential areas on the island, has been receiving deliveries of water supplies by Rassada Municipality trucks since Jan 15, Governor Phakaphong admitted.

He also noted, “I ordered 19 local administrative offices on Feb 11 to help people who are struggling with water outages in their areas.”

Also already running emergency water deliveries to the Soi Kingkaew area are Provincial Water Authority (PWA) trucks and soldiers from Army Camp Region 4, who together have 20 trucks at their disposal.

“This inspection is to support the efforts by officers and soldiers who brought the 20 army water trucks to help people,” Governor Phakaphong said.

Soi Kingkaew suffered the most in the water shortage crisis last year. The plight of the people was overlooked until the army stepped in to bring water-supply relief trucks from else where throughout Southern Thailand.

Gov Phakaphong noted yesterday, “This area in Rassada is quite crowded, as there are 40,000 people registered as living here, but around 200,000 people from other provinces [who are not registered] also living in the area.

“Additionally, most of the area is high land and the water pressure is not enough for water to reach the area,” he added.

Gov Phakaphong ordering all 19 local municipalities and administrations across the island to provide emergency water supplies wherever needed on Feb 19 comes a full month earlier than the same order issued last year, when the island suffered its worst water shortages in decades. (See story here.)

National officials for months have been warning of a worse dry season this year.

Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) Chief Graisorn Mahamad in January announced a slew of measures to conserve what little water supplies Phuket has in the hope of staving off serious water shortages across the island in the coming months.

Mr Graisorn’s warning was ominous: “We don’t have enough water to produce in 2020 because the water levels at the three main reservoirs – Bang Wad, Bang Neow Dum and Khlong Kratha reservoirs – are so low,” he told a meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall on Jan 15. (See story here.)

SKYPARK

Water pressure of supply released from Bang Wad Reservoir to Patong and Wichit had already been reduced, he said.

People in Cherng Talay, Mai Khao, Thepkrasattri, Srisoonthorn and Pa Khlok were already suffering restricted water supply during specified hours, Mr Graisorn also said last month.

Late last month, the mains water pressure throughout Phuket Town was reduced from 9am-5pm and from 10pm to 5am each day. How much the water pressure had been reduced was not explained. (See story here.)

Koh Kaew OrBorTor last Friday (Feb 14) set up emergency water-distribution points for residents there suffering from water outages. (See story here.)

Meanwhile, Cherng Talay Municipality has already shut off mains water supply in its area from 10pm to 5am each day. (See story here.)

Water supply to a slew of private estate and condominium projects in Cherng Talay has been shut off entirely. (See story here.)

The Kamala Tambon Administrative Office (OrBorTor) this week also issued its own notice urging residents to save what water they can in the hope of making supplies last as long as possible. (See story here.)

 

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Single gunshot kills man and injures woman in Wichit
Chalong Underpass to close for maintenance
Phuket marine chief confident Phuket to remain strong as Asia cruise ships moved to Europe amid virus fears
Three Thais on ship have COVID-19
Malaysia 1MDB fugitive spotted in virus-hit Chinese city
Thai retail giant Central launches record-breaking IPO
Syringe stepped on at Layan Beach
Electricity outages to hit north Phuket, Koh Yao islands
China’s death toll hits 2,123 after Hubei province reports 108 more virus deaths
Police finally get their man after 13 years
Kamala, Phuket Town residents urged to save water as outages take hold
Woman recovers from virus after ‘Thai cocktail’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Mall gunman arrested! Coronavirus fake news arrests! || February 19
Phuket Town steams ahead with 22nd Phuket Food Festival
Patong officials target more wastewater released at Merlin Beach

 

Phuket community
Woman recovers from virus after ‘Thai cocktail’

None of the mentioned drugs are "cures" for anything, they either relieve symptoms, or hel...(Read More)

Woman recovers from virus after ‘Thai cocktail’

The problem I have with this "“Thai cocktail” is that it hasn't been shared, outside of...(Read More)

Kamala, Phuket Town residents urged to save water as outages take hold

Why don't they encourage them to stop burning trash at all, 365 days a year ?...(Read More)

Patong officials target more wastewater released at Merlin Beach

Get up early and check all the bars cafes with electric pumps going pumping from cesspits to the loc...(Read More)

Aussies, Phuket lifeguards mark cooperation on water safety

John.. go online and search for Bondi Rescue...(Read More)

Woman recovers from virus after ‘Thai cocktail’

Now it is time Thailand shares this wonderful cocktail worldwide with pharmaceutical industries, sp...(Read More)

Kamala, Phuket Town residents urged to save water as outages take hold

Don't worry, until now is according the Governor no water crisis on Phuket. Because all the tour...(Read More)

Patong officials target more wastewater released at Merlin Beach

Tourists not come to Phuket to gamble their health at such beaches. The 'health assurance' i...(Read More)

Patong officials target more wastewater released at Merlin Beach

Seen the photos health officials had no choice to stop hand sitting, than go and look. And further? ...(Read More)

Patong officials target more wastewater released at Merlin Beach

After all the Officials are gone, and th caost is free 'we' open the valve again and release...(Read More)

 

HeadStart International School Phuket
Cassia Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura Health 360
QSI - Cooking Competition
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
La Boucherie
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 