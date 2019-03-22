THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Free emergency water now deployed across Phuket

PHUKET: Residents across Phuket left high and dry without mains water supply due to reduced pressure can now call local authorities to have free emergency water delivered to their homes.

natural-resourcesweather
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Friday 22 March 2019, 01:25PM

PWA water trucks have started delivering emergency relief water supply to residents in Phuket left high and dry by the reduced mains water pressure. Photo: PWA

PWA water trucks have started delivering emergency relief water supply to residents in Phuket left high and dry by the reduced mains water pressure. Photo: PWA

PWA water trucks have started delivering emergency relief water supply to residents in Phuket left high and dry by the reduced mains water pressure. Photo: PWA

PWA water trucks have started delivering emergency relief water supply to residents in Phuket left high and dry by the reduced mains water pressure. Photo: PWA

PWA water trucks have started delivering emergency relief water supply to residents in Phuket left high and dry by the reduced mains water pressure. Photo: PWA

PWA water trucks have started delivering emergency relief water supply to residents in Phuket left high and dry by the reduced mains water pressure. Photo: PWA

PWA water trucks began delivering emergency relief water supply to residents Nakhon Sri Thammarat and Surat Thani yesterday (Mar 21). Photo: PWA

PWA water trucks began delivering emergency relief water supply to residents Nakhon Sri Thammarat and Surat Thani yesterday (Mar 21). Photo: PWA

PWA water trucks began delivering emergency relief water supply to residents Nakhon Sri Thammarat and Surat Thani yesterday (Mar 21). Photo: PWA

PWA water trucks began delivering emergency relief water supply to residents Nakhon Sri Thammarat and Surat Thani yesterday (Mar 21). Photo: PWA

PWA water trucks began delivering emergency relief water supply to residents Nakhon Sri Thammarat and Surat Thani yesterday (Mar 21). Photo: PWA

PWA water trucks began delivering emergency relief water supply to residents Nakhon Sri Thammarat and Surat Thani yesterday (Mar 21). Photo: PWA

Phuket Waterworks Authority (PWA) Chief Graison Mahamad confirmed the news today (Mar 22) after PWA emergency water supply trucks were deployed elsewhere throughout Southern Thailand.

The PWA relief water supply trucks started delivering water to drought-stricken homes in Nakhon Sri Thammarat and Surat Thani yesterday, with the assistance of Royal Thai Army soldiers.

“We now have free emergency water for residents,” Phuket PWA Chief Mr Graison told The Phuket News.

“The PWA will deliver free emergency water to people in Rassada, which is on high land, where the mains water pressure is not enough to ensure running water supply,” he said.

“We are supplying the water from the main Bang Wad reservoir only for now. Please call 076-319173. Water will be deliver between 8:30am and 4:30pm only,” he added.

"The PWA has only three trucks – each can contain 6,000 litres – that we can use to deliver the water. We are looking into having more trucks at our disposal to use,” he said.

People outside Rassada suffering the same dry fate can contact their local municipality or tambon administration organisation (OrBorTor) for assistance, Mr Graisorn explained.

“PWA staffers are working with OrBorTor and municipalities about providing water to residents in need in those areas. I will provide more updates later.” he said.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

Mr Graisorn explained that water pressure from the Bang Wad reservoir in Kathu – the island’s main water reserve – has been reduced by the Phuket Irrigation Department in order to conserve as much water as possible.

“The Phuket Irrigation Office have reduced the water pressure from Bang Wad from 1,175 cubic metres of water per day down to only 1,000 m3 per day. This is to save water until the end of May,” he said.

Mr Graisorn pointed out that pumping reduced pressure into the water mains will take its toll on the pipes. “The change in water pressure can lead to breakages in pipes,” he said.

Mr Graisorn urged people to report any broken pipes they are aware of, by all the PWA on 076-319173, 082-7901634 or the PWA Call Centre on 1662.

Mr Graison also urged people to conserve water use as much as possible.

“Please save as much water as you can. Normally, one person uses water about 200 litres a day. Please reduce this 150 lites a day by closing taps at any time that running water is not being used.

“Also, please don’t wash your cars as often as you usually do. This can save a lot of water,” he said.

Additional reporting Natapol Umloy

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Kurt | 22 March 2019 - 14:33:41 

When are the Phuket Governors order water savings during Songkran? It is about time to instruct/educate people about it.

Kurt | 22 March 2019 - 14:28:30 

While you brush your teeth, close the tap!
So, reducing water pressure takes a toll on the water pipes? Can lead to breakages in pipes?  Than we can expect that when in May or so the normal water pressure gets back there will be many unseen water pipe leaking all over the island.  In 1 word: Water Authorities are creating a future water spill disaster,  unseen water leakages through broken pipes

Have a news tip-off? Click here

National PWA Governor visits Phuket over failing water supply
Private company provides water for free as Cherng Talay reservoir runs dry
Resorts start rolling in own water tankers as Phuket dry spell continues
Emergency water supplies deployed in Koh Kaew
Phuket City Municipality issues second water rationing warning, urges residents to conserve water
Phuket Opinion: That sinking feeling
Phuket Water Crisis: Governor to call in Royal Rainmakers, water rations lifted
Phuket beach seawall ordered moved ‘off the sand’
Phuket landslide risk areas hit new map
Phuket Gov warns of possibility of drought
Phuket Town prepares for drought
JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa hosts forum on ‘Responsible Business Practices for Sustainable Water Management on resort islands
Phuket plans to solve flood issue with detention basin
No concerns about Bang Wad Dam water level, says Phuket PWA chief
Green vineyards stand out in black of California fires

 

Phuket community
Free emergency water now deployed across Phuket

When are the Phuket Governors order water savings during Songkran? It is about time to instruct/educ...(Read More)

Free emergency water now deployed across Phuket

While you brush your teeth, close the tap! So, reducing water pressure takes a toll on the water pi...(Read More)

Thailand bans Boeing 737 MAX flights for 7 days

Are the Thai Boeing Max planes flying again? ( As the thai ban was until 20th)...(Read More)

New Zealand mosque attack suspect charged with murder

Are the posters talking about a Thai Mental Health Act or a New Zealand Mental Health Act?...(Read More)

Power outage to leave Cherng Talay, Kamala, Srisoonthorn without water

Thailand 4.0. Phuket Smart City. Puff story versus real life. ...(Read More)

Protect Andaman mass beach cleanup at Layan nets 92kg of trash

Probably done because of the "loss of face" when farangs do it.. without being asked....(Read More)

Protect Andaman mass beach cleanup at Layan nets 92kg of trash

"The cleanup was carried out under the “Protect Andaman” project, whereby the MNRE offices ...(Read More)

Woman killed by sleeping pickup driver

No other place in the world has more drivers falling asleep or more vehicles with faulty brakes. Of ...(Read More)

New Zealand mosque attack suspect charged with murder

I watched the video, it was a cold and calculated act, not a loss of control as would be with a men...(Read More)

New Zealand mosque attack suspect charged with murder

Cleanup in aisle three please Mr Ed....(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Dan About Thailand
La Boucherie
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
777 Beach Condo
JW Marriott Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
Thai Residential
Sunday Brunch Club
Express Carpet and Decor
HeadStart International School Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019

 