THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Cherng Talay water shutoff hits private estates, condo projects

Cherng Talay water shutoff hits private estates, condo projects

PHUKET: Cherng Talay Municipality has finally confirmed that water supply to a slew of residential projects and businesses in municipality’s area of administration has been shut off entirely.


By Khunanya Wanchanwet

Wednesday 5 February 2020, 04:14PM

The Cherng Talay Municipality main building. Photo: Cherng Talay Municipality

The Cherng Talay Municipality main building. Photo: Cherng Talay Municipality

Cherng Talay Municipality’s Water Production Division Supervisor Tripoom Musikkarat confirmed to The Phuket News today (Feb 5) that mains water supply has been shut off to 11 locations, most of them on Soi Cherng Talay 14 and 16.

Among the residential projects directly affected are The Residence Resort and Spa Retreat, phases two and three of The Residence housing estate as well as Sai Taan Villa, Oceanstone by Resava, Diamond Condominium, Mandala Condominium and the Baan Mandala housing estate.

Other places includes Green Elephant Sanctuary Park, Blue Tree Phuket and places under the management of STC Service Co Ltd and Samcom Co Ltd, Mr Tripoom confirmed.

“Cherng Talay Municipality informed the operators [sic] on Jan 10 by phone and sent a formal letter to each operator again at the end of January. The water supply to these locations was shut off at 1pm last Saturday (Feb 1),” Mr Tripoom admitted today.

“We have to shut off the water supply to them because they used a lot of water. We take water distribution to houses of local people as priority,” Mr Tripoom said.

Mr Tripoom did not explain why this information was not forthcoming when contacted by The Phuket News on Monday (Feb 3) about the nightly water shut-offs to affect local residents (see story here), or why this information was not posted publicly by Cherng Talay Municipality.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

“We post only things that affect local people, but we only stopped supplying water to places where they have the budget to buy water by themselves,” Mr Tripoom said.

“We are trying hard to keep water for local people for as long as we can. Local people do not have money to buy water, but the owners of those places do,” he said.

“The operators [of the housing estates affected] have their own budgets to buy water by themselves, while some of those places even have their own water sources and water to spare,” Mr Tripoom repeated.

Regardless, Mr Tripoom added, “All operators said they understand and cooperated well.

“We do not know when water supply will be back to normal. At this stage, we just have to wait for the rain to return or find another new water private company to buy water from,” Mr Tripoom said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thais spike China-led plan to dredge Mekong river
Splash Beach Resort accredited as five-star Thailand MICE venue
Local contagion cases mount as six more discovered with coronavirus
First local virus patient ‘cured’
National park officer bags B10k reward for finding turtle nest
Phuket Town road to close for resurfacing
China virus deaths rise to almost 500 as WHO says ‘opportunity’ to halt spread
Leafy highs: Kratom personal use push under way
Austrian couple killed in Krabi road crash
Electricity outage to hit areas near Dowroong
Health officials debunk reports of ‘100 suspected virus patients’ in Krabi
Traveller from Thailand confirmed as South Korea’s new virus case
Thailand’s hotel investment volume declines in 2019
Thalang Hospital pharmacist seriously injured as car hits power pole
3,000 tour guides in Phuket out of work as Chinese arrivals plunge

 

Phuket community
Cherng Talay Municipality enforces nightly water shut-off to conserve supply

Private water sources will run out too in a few months.. The idea that someone on Phuket can own wa...(Read More)

Cherng Talay Municipality enforces nightly water shut-off to conserve supply

Hand sitting and wait till end of April, May or mother nature will bring rain? That I call gambling ...(Read More)

Cherng Talay Municipality enforces nightly water shut-off to conserve supply

This is the first admitting from lower Phuket Officials that Phuket is in a water crisis. The govern...(Read More)

Thailand confirms first local transmission of coronavirus

In USA - 61,000 deaths from flu every year. " CDC estimates that influenza has resulted in be...(Read More)

Russian woman, 34, drowns at Patong Beach

Good grief, please spare a kind thought for this young woman whose life is gone, and to all who love...(Read More)

Well-known Phuket medium found hanged

Didn't see her own future...(Read More)

Cherng Talay Municipality enforces nightly water shut-off to conserve supply

The Property Management Office would like to make owners and residents aware, that the Cherngtalay ...(Read More)

Cherng Talay Municipality enforces nightly water shut-off to conserve supply

Who was it said there was no water shortage, lets hope the lack of tourists helps this situation, an...(Read More)

Thai doctors say two drug groups effective on patient

" It is good to know the Thai Medical Profession read my post in the PN" Capt.,you must be...(Read More)

Cruise tourists from Singapore checked for Wuhan flu at Patong Beach

Kurt, I hate to be the one to give you bad news, but... Not only are we all at imminent risk from wa...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
La Boucherie
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura Health 360
Silk Air - Jan-Feb 2020
HeadStart International School Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Thai Residential
Cassia Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 