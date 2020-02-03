THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Cherng Talay Municipality enforces nightly water shut-off to conserve supply

PHUKET: Cherng Talay Municipality* has shut off mains water supply in its area from 10pm to 5am each day while it struggles to find an alternative source of water to supply local residents.

By Khunanya Wanchanwet

Monday 3 February 2020, 04:25PM

The notice posted by Cherng Talay Municipality. Image: Cherng Talay Municipality

A map showing thea rea adminstered by Cherng Talay Municipality, as provided by Cherng Municipality this afternoon (Feb 3). Photo: Cherng Talay Municipality

The daily water shut-off came into effect last Tuesday (Jan 28), with a notice posted that same day. (See post here.)

“Cherng Talay Municipality has to shut off water from 10pm to 5am in all areas of ​​Cherng Talay Municipality because there is a not enough water.

“At this stage we do not know when normal water supply will be resumed. In the end we just have to wait for the rain to return [in late April to May],” Tripoom Musikkarat, supervisor of the water production division at Cherng Talay Municipality, told The Phuket News today (Feb 3).

“Cherng Talay Municipality is currently buying water from a private company in Soi Cherng Talay 1, which we estimate is providing enough water for people to use to get by.

“However, this company can provide water for only about two months, so we must look for other private companies as well just in case,” Mr Tripoom said.

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

“If people need to use water between 10pm and 5am, we suggest they keep their own reserves in the house,” he noted.

Any persons living in the Cherng Talay Municipality area in need of emergency water supply are urged to call the municipality at 076-324440 ext 212, Mr Tripoom added.

The nightly water shut off in Cherng Talay follows Phuket City Municipality already reducing the water pressure to Phuket Town residents in the hope of conserving water (see story here), after Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) Chief Graisorn Mahamad last month announced a slew of measures to conserve what little water supplies Phuket has in the hope of staving off serious water shortages across the island.

Mr Graisorn also delivered the dire message, “We don’t have enough water to produce in 2020 because the water levels at the three main reservoirs – Bang Wad, Bang Neow Dum and Khlong Kratha reservoirs – are so low” and confirmed that mains water pressure supplying residents in Wichit and Patong had already been reduced. (See story here.)

* NOTE: Cherng Talay Municipality administers Cherng Talay Town and the surrounding areas only, not the beach areas, which are administered by Cherng Talay Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor).

Phuket community
Thai doctors say two drug groups effective on patient

Fake news ? Not likely. It is good to know the Thai Medical Profession read my post in the PN > W...(Read More)

Thailand confirms first local transmission of coronavirus

@ Pu Li, we not talk only about Wuhan province anymore. Many chinese provinces suffer now the corona...(Read More)

Thailand confirms first local transmission of coronavirus

@ Pu Li, Just 1 plan +medical staff is the best. 'Containing management'. Transfer 1 group ...(Read More)

China virus hits Phuket tourism

@Pu Li, closed businesses like Ikea, McDonalds and other service industries normally are open and do...(Read More)

China virus hits Phuket tourism

Over 300 Phuket tour busses are parked since 25 January at a parking lot of 30 rai. All due to '...(Read More)

Cruise tourists from Singapore checked for Wuhan flu at Patong Beach

...But not concerned? Tell that to thai hospitals who had to set up special isolation units and trai...(Read More)

Cruise tourists from Singapore checked for Wuhan flu at Patong Beach

Well Jor12, the coronavirus spreads silently and fast. Thai road accidents are 'man made' an...(Read More)

China virus hits Phuket tourism

Don't worry Pu Li, K is the PN is the resident clown. ...(Read More)

Russian woman, 34, drowns at Patong Beach

What is wrong with some people! How does a young person drown in waters as calm as a lake?? If you c...(Read More)

China virus hits Phuket tourism

@Kurt. "now 300 busses can get a real good technical check up". Yeah right, like that'...(Read More)

 

