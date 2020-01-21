Phuket Town residents urged to keep spare water as water-saving measures rolled out

PHUKET: Phuket City Municipality is urging people to keep containers of spare water to use in case their mains water supply is reduced to drips or fails entirely as water-saving measures are rolled out across Phuket Town.



By The Phuket News

Tuesday 21 January 2020, 10:23AM

The notice issued by Phuket City Municipality. Image: Phuket City Municipality

Mains water pressure has been reduced in order to conserve as much water as possible as the island’s water reserves are running low, the announcement explained.

“Phuket is now facing the annual dry season, from January to May, and there are only a small amount of water in the main sources,” the announcement said.

To conserve water, the mains water pressure has been reduced from 9am-5pm and from 10pm to 5am each day.

The notice did not explain how much the water pressure had been reduced, but urged people to keep containers of spare water just in case.

“The municipality also reminds residents to check water pipes installed in and out of their homes, in order to prevent any wastage of water from leaking or broken pipes,” the notice added.

The notice urged people to report any broken or leaking mains water pipes to the municipality water supply division on its 24-hour contact number 076-211130.

The move to reduced water pressure throughout Phuket Town follows Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) Chief Graisorn Mahamad last week announcing a slew of measures to conserve what little water supplies Phuket has in the hope of staving off serious water shortages across the island in the coming months.

“We don’t have enough water to produce in 2020 because the water levels at the three main reservoirs – Bang Wad, Bang Neow Dum and Khlong Kratha reservoirs – are so low,” Mr Graison told a meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall last week. (See story here.)