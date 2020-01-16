‘Not enough water for 2020’, says Phuket water chief

PHUKET: Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) Chief Graison Mahamad has announced a slew of measures to conserve what little water supplies Phuket has in the hope of staving off serious water shortages across the island.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 16 January 2020, 06:08PM

Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) Chief Graison Mahamad announced the news at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Jan 15). Photo PR Dept

“We don’t have enough water to produce in 2020 because the water levels at the three main reservoirs – Bang Wad, Bang Neow Dum and Khlong Kratha reservoirs – are so low,” Mr Graison told a meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Jan 15).

Mr Graisorn told The Phuket News today (Jan 16) that Bang Wad reservoir in Kathu held 2.832 million cubic metres of water – about 27.2% of the reservoir’s full capacity. “This is enough to last 83 days,” he said.

Khlong Kratha reservoir was much healthier, holding 1.885mn m3, or about 43.7% of capacity. “This is enough to last 118 days. At this stage, there is still enough water to supply Chalong, Rawai and Karon from the Khlong Katha reservoir,” Mr Graisorn added.

Bang Neow Dum reservoir, however, currently contains 0.422mn m3 or 5.9% of its capacity. “This is not enough to even use,” he said.

The dwindling water reserves at Bang Neow Dum last November were already dedicated as for use in emergency only as the water level there was so low the water would not be clear enough to be pumped out. (See story here.)

With water levels at Bang Neow Dum so low, the PWA has had private water suppliers provide about 14,000m3 per day to serve those usually supplied by the reservoir.

A temporary weir is being built along the Jae-Sa canal in Cherng Talay to help supply Mai Khao, Thepkrasattri, Srisoonthorn and Pa Khlok, Mr Graisorn said.

People in those areas, however, are already suffering restricted water supply during specified hours, he added.

The PWA will later draw water from the Pang Canal in Cherng Talay to supply the Bang Jo water station

Mr Graisorn confirmed that on Jan 1 the volume of water released from Bang Wad was reduced by one-third – from 15,000 cubic metres a day to just 10,000m3.

Last Monday (Jan 6), the volume of water distributed to the Wichit area was reduced from 1,000mn m3 per hour to 800mn m3 per hour. That same day the supply to Patong was cut from 450mn m3 per hour to 350mn m3 per hour, Mr Graisorn confirmed.

However, to offset the reduction in mains supply to Wichit a private company began supplying at least 4,000mn m3 per day, he said.

The next step is for the PWA to start building a weir along Klong Bang Yai to create another water source, and to search for new water sources to use to supplement mains supply, he said.

“If this does not provide enough water for residents, the PWA will use water trucks to deliver water to people, especially those living in elevated areas,” he said.

Mr Graison admitted that already some people were struggling with no water supply in Phuket,

“The PWA has already dispatched water trucks to deliver water to these people,” Mr Graisorn said.

He urged people needing water to be delivered to call 095-4217895.