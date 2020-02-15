THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Water distribution points set up in Koh Kaew

PHUKET: Koh Kaew Tambon Administrative Organisation (OrBorTor) has set up several water distribution points for residents suffering from water shortages.

natural-resourcesweather
By The Phuket News

Saturday 15 February 2020, 10:47AM

Koh Kaew OrBorTor set up three water distribution points for people affected by “no water shortage situation” as Phuket PR Department labeled it earlier. Photo: Koh Kaew OrBorTor

A total of three water distribution points were set up in Koh Kaew, the OrBorTor announced yesterday (Feb 14) via Facebook. The locations are as follows:

  1. On Soi Koh Kaew 3;

  2. Behind the OrBorTor Office;

  3. Near Masjid Kamaliah Laem Hin on Soi Laem Hin.

Koh Kaew officials did not proide any information neither on the working hours of the distribution points, nor on any possible limits on the volumes of water distributed per person or household.

Of note, on Jan 28 Interior Minister Gen Anupong Paochinda had a live video conference with all provincial governors in the country to order them to take active steps to prevent water shortages in their areas (read story here).

“I want officers to focus on the water for in-house use as a priority, followed by water needed for crops. To everyone, please save as much water as you can. I believe in the cooperation of everyone that we will have water to use until the rainy season arrives in May,” Gen Anupong added.

At the meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall to receive the message were Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana along with Phuket Vice Governor Wongsakorn Nunchukan and a host of other high-ranking officials.

A following report by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department of Thailand stated that there was no water shortage situation in Phuket at that moment, but people were urged to monitor the water situation closely.

The report did not mention that only two weeks earlier Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) Chief Graisorn Mahamad clearly said that the island’s water resources were not enough.

“We don’t have enough water to produce in 2020 because the water levels at the three main reservoirs – Bang Wad, Bang Neow Dum and Khlong Kratha reservoirs – are so low,” Mr Graisorn said (read story here).

