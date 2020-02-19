THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Kamala, Phuket Town residents urged to save water as outages take hold

PHUKET: The Kamala Tambon Adiministrative Office (OrBorTor) and Phuket City Municipality have both issued notices urging residents to save what water they can in the hope of making supplies last as long as possible.


By The Phuket News

Wednesday 19 February 2020, 05:28PM

An emergency supply of water is delivered in Kamala. Photo: Kamala OrBorTor

All Phuket Town residents were also called on to keep spare water in containers in case of water-supply outages. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Kamala OrBorTor posted its announcement yesterday (Feb 18).

“Every year, from February to May, the temperature in Phuket is high, especially in April. There is also lttle rain during this period, causing water outage problems,” explained Kamala OrBorTor Deputy Chief Nopporn Karuna.

“To get ready and prepare for the dry season, everyone has been asked to use water sparingly and to save water in containers to use when water outages occur,” he added.

“We do not have much water left, as the Provincial Water Authority (PWA) supplies water to Kamala once every two days, and there is no water left in our own water sources.

“Therefore we asked local people to save water while we are looking for a new water source. We are also sending water truck to areas where people inform their water need to us,” Mr Nopporn told The Phuket News.

People in the Kamala area who do not have water to use, are urged to contact the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation division of Kamala OrBorTor by calling at 076-385640 or 076-385789.

Mr Nopporn also called on residents to not burn any trash off as a way of preventing any outbreaks of fire during the dry season.

Phuket City Municipality on Monday (Feb 17) also posted its own notice calling for residents to save as much water as they can “by using a water tank / or water container to store enough clean water for consumption in the event that water does not flow.”

The municipality recognised that some areas in and around the town’s city limits may already be without mains water supply.

Those left high and dry were urged to call the municipality at 076-211111 or the Phuket City Fire Department by calling the national fire hotline 199 – or the Phuket City Municipality call centre at 1132.

Phuket City Municipality has already reduced mains water pressure throughout the town in order to conserve water supplies.

Late last month, the mains water pressure throughout the town was reduced from 9am-5pm and from 10pm to 5am each day. How much the water pressure had been reduced was not explained. (See story here.)

The warnings of water-supply outages follows the Koh Kaew OrBorTor last Friday (Feb 14) setting up emergency water-distribution points for residents suffering from water outages. (See story here.)

Meanwhile, Cherng Talay Municipality has already shut off mains water supply in its area from 10pm to 5am each day. (See story here.)

Water supply to a slew of private estate and condominium projects in Cherng Talay has been shut off entirely. (See story here.)

