BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Bangla Road cases, Arrivals from 8 African countries banned over Omicron variant || November 29

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Bangla Road cases, Arrivals from 8 African countries banned over Omicron variant || November 29

PHUKET XTRA - November 29 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Phuket New Year celebrations to be an all-nighter |:| Thailand bans entry for 8 African nations over Omicron variant |:| Bangla and Phuket Town checks |:| Frenchman to be deported over Facebook posts |:| New Phuket OrBorTor chiefs elected Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Monday 29 November 2021, 06:58PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

New Phuket OrBorTor chiefs elected
14-day quarantine for arrivals from unbanned parts of Africa
Police check Phuket Town venues for COVID compliance
Chalong Underpass closed during day for maintenance
Phuket gets green light for New Year celebrations to be an all-nighter
New COVID variant shuts borders across the globe
All arrivals free of new strain, say virus chiefs
Phuket marks 133 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Kalim Beach restaurant fined for obstructing traffic
PPHO responds to vaccine hair loss claim
Myanmar’s Suu Kyi due to hear first verdict in junta trial
Patong venue operators cautioned as Bangla cases rise
New rehabilitation options for small businesses in Thailand
Frenchman faces deportation for Facebook posts
Phuket marks 122 new COVID cases

 

Phuket community
COVID ‘variant of concern’ renamed Omicron

Re my comment.. WHO directives re PCR tests are NOT conspiracy theories!!...(Read More)

COVID ‘variant of concern’ renamed Omicron

Panic mongering by the Mainstream News. Inventor of the PCR test Dr. Kary Mullins stated that the t...(Read More)

Phuket police deny ‘robbing’ foreigners, defend traffic checks

Timothy@ perhaps if those tourists were warned before renting bikes accident rate would also decline...(Read More)

Patong venue operators cautioned as Bangla cases rise

Let's all be optimistic. Omicron has been reported as highly contagious but mild. Perhaps this i...(Read More)

All arrivals free of new strain, say virus chiefs

Look on the bright side, If Omicron, as reported from South Africa, is very transmissible but mild, ...(Read More)

All arrivals free of new strain, say virus chiefs

The main source of this variant Southern Africa already required quarantine so anything to slow it d...(Read More)

All arrivals free of new strain, say virus chiefs

No matter what steps Thailand takes it will get in to the country just as the other variants have do...(Read More)

Patong venue operators cautioned as Bangla cases rise

@papa paul. There is a first time for everything I guess....(Read More)

Patong venue operators cautioned as Bangla cases rise

@skip. Their plan?? Are you another one of those conspiracy theory anti vaccine nutters that would s...(Read More)

Kalim Beach restaurant fined for obstructing traffic

Just curious, but has the RTP ever once fined car and motorbike rental operators that use the beachf...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
CBRE Phuket
Art-Tec Design
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
Thanyapura
Exotic Fishing Thailand
QSI International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
PaintFX
UWC Thailand
EPL predictions
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 