PHUKET XTRA - November 29 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Phuket New Year celebrations to be an all-nighter |:| Thailand bans entry for 8 African nations over Omicron variant |:| Bangla and Phuket Town checks |:| Frenchman to be deported over Facebook posts |:| New Phuket OrBorTor chiefs elected Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Monday 29 November 2021, 06:58PM
