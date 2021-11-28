BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Frenchman faces deportation for Facebook posts

BANGKOK: A 49-year-old Frenchman known for making fun of the Thai junta said yesterday (Nov 27) he was denied re-entry when he landed in Phuket and faces deportation.

politicsimmigration
By Bangkok Post

Sunday 28 November 2021, 10:51AM

Yan Marchal is quoted as saying that the re-entry ban was likely linked to his social media posts involving Thai politics. Photo: Yan Marchal Facebook

Yan Marchal, who posted a video mocking the now-dissolved National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) in 2019, returned to Phuket from France. He was told by immigration officials that he was prohibited from entering because he was deemed a threat to national security, reports the Bangkok Post.

He said he was also served a legal notice saying his behaviour indicated he was a possible danger to the public.

According to the legal notice, Mr Marchal will be expelled in accordance with the Immigration Act though he can lodge an appeal within 48 hours.

Mr Marchal said he intended to appeal the ban. However, he said he could not contact the French embassy for advice.

Pol Maj Gen Achayon Kraithong, deputy commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, said yesterday that the Frenchman is on the blacklist of several agencies and immigration officials decide to not grant him entry.

He said Mr Marchal was flown from Phuket to Suvarnabhumi for the deportation process.

Mr Marchal, who has lived in Thailand for 18 years, was quoted as saying that Thailand is his home and that he has a Thai wife, two children and a business here. He was also quoted as saying that the re-entry ban was likely linked to his social media posts involving Thai politics.

The Frenchman shot to fame when he posted a brief clip ridiculing an NCPO song in 2019. The video had over 1 million views overnight before police asked him to take it down.

Mr Marchal is known to share his political views on Facebook and he has recently turned to TikTok to make fun of politics and already gained a solid following of 600,000.

lelecuneo | 28 November 2021 - 16:47:53 

Chris UN are as useless..no point.. if they really would listen they would already have arrested that guy that keep flying from BKK to germany and he is considered the biggest narco in the world by many agency

Mj | 28 November 2021 - 16:26:11 

Just Deport him and make sure he never can come back.
Foreigners should never make any comments on other Countries Political or Royal systems.
Foreigners are only Guest in another country.

christysweet | 28 November 2021 - 14:57:55 

The very epitome of political censorship. Marchal  should lodge a complaint with the UN and force Thailand's lie it's a democracy into the pulic sphere  #KickItOut.

Sir Burr | 28 November 2021 - 14:47:08 

Well............if you raise your head above the parapet, this is what happens.

DeKaaskopp | 28 November 2021 - 12:34:27 

"Som nam na" Mr.Marchal and good bye !  Lol.

 

