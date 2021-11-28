Patong venue operators cautioned as Bangla cases rise

PHUKET: Food and drink vendors in Phuket are only allowed to sell alcohol and allow alcoholic beverages to be consumed on the premises from 11am-2pm and 5pm-11pm, Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panapong has confirmed.

mass testing of staff from Bangla Rd, Patong, was conducted on Friday (Nov 26). Photo: PPHO

The reminder came at a meeting of the Phuket Provincial Communicable Disease Committee yesterday (Nov 27) in recognition of the rising number of COVID infections on the island over the past week..

“The Phuket Provincial Public Health Office reports that the rate of new infections in Phuket is increasing, and is linked to Bangla Rd, Patong, and massage workers and freelance bar staff,” Vice Governor Pichet said.

“Active case finding results on Soi Bangla on 26 November 2021 [Friday] found that of 792 people tested, 21 returned positive results,” he added.

Vice Governor Pichet repeated that the number of musicians performing at the same time at a venue is limited to five. “It is forbidden for them to touch each other, between singers, musicians and customers. It is forbidden to sing with customers, or even for performers or even staff to sit with customers

“Dancing is prohibited, including by performers in a dance show,” he said.

The public health guidelines for the prevention of the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) must be adhered to, COVID Free Setting measures for food or beverage outlets with music performances, V/Gov Pichet maintained.

Of note, the warning yesterday followed mass testing of staff from venues along Bangla Rd, and came after officers from the PPHO patrolled Bangla Rd the night before (Nov 26) to ensure venues were complying with COVID measures.

“In addition, there has been an increase in the number of infections at schools in all three districts, and the rate of use of all types of hospital [or recovery] beds has increased,” V/Gov Pichet also noted yesterday.

“Most of them [the patients] are Group 608* patients and have not been vaccinated. There is a risk from the easing measures and the increasing group activities in traveling to Phuket,” he said.

V/Gov Pichet repeated that the government’s policy on reopening the country to tourism relied on four premises: vaccinations, “Universal Prevention” measures, COVID Free Setting and testing by ATK (antigen test kits).

“The strategy relies on officials focusing on surveillance, especially on events, schools, hotels, markets, camps, tourist attractions and infections in communities,” he said.

“A local outbreak action plan has been set out and we have set social measures for establishments and agencies to seriously implement measures for enforcing COVID-19 Free Setting and COVID-19 Free Area requirements are complied with,” he added.

“This includes communication and promotion of ‘Smart Control’, ‘Living with COVID-19’ and ‘Universal Prevention’ measures, including law enforcement,” V/Gov Pichet noted.

The Phuket Provincial Government is continuing its campaign for people in the area to be covered by 100% vaccination.

V/Gov Pichet explained that the PPHO has asked business operators to bring any Thai and foreign workers who have not been vaccinated to be vaccinated at the five government hospitals on the island: Vachira Phuket Hospital. Chalong Hospital, Patong Hospital, Phuket Provincial Hospital and Thalang Hospital.

The workers may be brought to the hospital every Monday - Friday from 8:30am to 3:30pm, except for lunch break. However, if the worker is to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine, registration is required, he said.

“In addition, the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office is open to provide the first Sinvoac injection every Monday - Friday from 9am to midday throughout November,” he added.

“This service is open for everyone, including Thai people, foreigners, migrant workers and people from other provinces,” V/Gov Pichet said.

As for the campaign to vaccinate children in Phuket 12-17 years old, 30,690 of the target total 33,393 children have registered to be vaccinated, representing 91.9%, V/Gov Pichet continued.

“Of those who have registered, 29,981 people have received the first dose of vaccine, representing 97.7%,” he said.

A further 28,235 had already received their second vaccination injection, representing 92%, he added.