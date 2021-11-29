Police check Phuket Town venues for COVID compliance

PHUKET: Police conducted a check on entertainment venues in Phuket Town on Saturday evening (Nov 27) in order to ensure that COVID-related health and safety measures were being appropriately adhered to.

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthpolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 29 November 2021, 01:23PM

Pol. Lt. Gen. Amphol Buarabphon, Commander of Provincial Police District 8, and Anupap Rodkwan Yodrabam, provincial permanent secretary, announced that disease prevention measures are being tightened at restaurants and entertinment venues across the island in a statement outside Phuket Police Station on Saturday afternoon.

The officials revealed that the move comes in order to better control the COVID-19 epidemic and to ensure everything is done to prevent the disease from spreading, in accordance with the policy of the National Police Commissioner.

Officers from Provincial Police District 8, the tourist police, immigration police, soldiers from the Royal Thai Navy 3rd Army Region and 4th Army Region, various administrative departments and public health agencies then proceeded to check restaurants and entertainment venues in the Phuket Town area to ensure that best-practice approaches were being employed.

Establishment owners from restaurants and entertainment venues were instructed to strictly comply with disease prevention measures and reminded not to violate the provincial order relating to this in order to reduce the medical epidemic of COVID-19 in the area as much as possible.