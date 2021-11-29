BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Police check Phuket Town venues for COVID compliance

Police check Phuket Town venues for COVID compliance

PHUKET: Police conducted a check on entertainment venues in Phuket Town on Saturday evening (Nov 27) in order to ensure that COVID-related health and safety measures were being appropriately adhered to.

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthpolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 29 November 2021, 01:23PM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

Pol. Lt. Gen. Amphol Buarabphon, Commander of Provincial Police District 8, and Anupap Rodkwan Yodrabam, provincial permanent secretary, announced that disease prevention measures are being tightened at restaurants and entertinment venues across the island in a statement outside Phuket Police Station on Saturday afternoon.

The officials revealed that the move comes in order to better control the COVID-19 epidemic and to ensure everything is done to prevent the disease from spreading, in accordance with the policy of the National Police Commissioner.

Officers from Provincial Police District 8, the tourist police, immigration police, soldiers from the Royal Thai Navy 3rd Army Region and 4th Army Region, various administrative departments and public health agencies then proceeded to check restaurants and entertainment venues in the Phuket Town area to ensure that best-practice approaches were being employed.

Establishment owners from restaurants and entertainment venues were instructed to strictly comply with disease prevention measures and reminded not to violate the provincial order relating to this in order to reduce the medical epidemic of COVID-19 in the area as much as possible.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

New Phuket OrBorTor chiefs elected
14-day quarantine for arrivals from unbanned parts of Africa
Chalong Underpass closed during day for maintenance
Phuket gets green light for New Year celebrations to be an all-nighter
New COVID variant shuts borders across the globe
All arrivals free of new strain, say virus chiefs
Phuket marks 133 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Kalim Beach restaurant fined for obstructing traffic
PPHO responds to vaccine hair loss claim
Myanmar’s Suu Kyi due to hear first verdict in junta trial
Patong venue operators cautioned as Bangla cases rise
New rehabilitation options for small businesses in Thailand
Frenchman faces deportation for Facebook posts
Phuket marks 122 new COVID cases
Phuket Opinion: Same old games

 

Phuket community
Patong venue operators cautioned as Bangla cases rise

Let's all be optimistic. Omicron has been reported as highly contagious but mild. Perhaps this i...(Read More)

All arrivals free of new strain, say virus chiefs

Look on the bright side, If Omicron, as reported from South Africa, is very transmissible but mild, ...(Read More)

All arrivals free of new strain, say virus chiefs

The main source of this variant Southern Africa already required quarantine so anything to slow it d...(Read More)

All arrivals free of new strain, say virus chiefs

No matter what steps Thailand takes it will get in to the country just as the other variants have do...(Read More)

Patong venue operators cautioned as Bangla cases rise

@papa paul. There is a first time for everything I guess....(Read More)

Patong venue operators cautioned as Bangla cases rise

@skip. Their plan?? Are you another one of those conspiracy theory anti vaccine nutters that would s...(Read More)

Kalim Beach restaurant fined for obstructing traffic

Just curious, but has the RTP ever once fined car and motorbike rental operators that use the beachf...(Read More)

Frenchman faces deportation for Facebook posts

It shows that Thailand's idea of 'democracy' does not include freedom of speech, which i...(Read More)

Phuket police deny ‘robbing’ foreigners, defend traffic checks

A lame attempt by maverick to make it sound like the police are just doing their jobs as they claim....(Read More)

Frenchman faces deportation for Facebook posts

We know the rules stay out of politics and royalty issues, it’s not our business. Leave it to main...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
EPL predictions
QSI International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Exotic Fishing Thailand
PaintFX
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Art-Tec Design
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 