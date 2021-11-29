Phuket gets green light for New Year celebrations to be an all-nighter

PHUKET: The sale of alcohol will be allowed across Phuket through the night of New Year’s Eve, following a new provincial order issued over the weekend.

The notice issued yesterday announcing the reprieve on alcohol sales from 11pm Dec 31 to 6am Jan 1. Image: PR Phuket

According to the order, “It is forbidden to serve alcoholic beverages between 11 PM and 6 AM the following day. ** Except for the night of December 31, 2021, [venors] can continue [selling alcohol] until 06.00 the next day.”

The actual order was signed by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew on Saturday (Nov 27), but posted online early yesterday morning.

The order issued was another extension of the standing order to regulate which venues, services and establishments may open and which ones must remain closed under the current COVID measures, and the conditions that any venues that are allowed open must comply with.

The previous standing paragraph regulating the sale of alcohol at venues was repealed, and replaced with a new revised version that specifically allowed vendors to sell alcohol from 11pm Dec 31 through to 6am Jan 1.

All other conditions for the sale of alcohol remain in effect, including the current interrupted service hours in effect that restrict venues to sell alcohol only from 11am to 2pm and from 5pm to 11pm.

Also specifically noted in the order as to remain in effect is the limit of five musicians performing at any one time, and with strictly no contact between musicians and other performers, and service staff and customers.

Dancing remains strictly prohibited, as are any organised dance performances.

Under the new order “gaming venues” for cockfighting, fish fighting, horse racing, bullfighting, boxing and bird racing, and other venues regulated under the Gambling Act can now open with special permission from an “authorized person”. A four-page set of guidelines for such venue operators was also published along with the order.

Temporary boxing stadiums may now open for live broadcast events, but only with special permission and in full compliance with COVID Free Setting measures set out by the government, the order noted.

Any person who violates or fails to comply with the order may be charged under Section 51 of the Communicable Diseases Act 2015, which incurs a fine of up to B20,000, the order warned.

Any breach of the order may also constitute an offense under Section 52 of the Communicable Diseases Act, which may be punished by a fine of up to B100,000 or up to one year in prison, or both.

Offences against the order may also be punished under Section 18 of the Emergency Decree, which may incur punishment of up to two years’ imprisonment, or a fine not exceeding B40,000, or both, the order warned.