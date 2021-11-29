New Phuket OrBorTor chiefs elected

PHUKET: The Phuket office of the Election Commission of Thailand has announced the informal results confirming the new elected officials to serve as Chiefs of six Tambon Administration Organisations (OrBorTor) in Phuket following the elections held yesterday (Nov 28).

By The Phuket News

Monday 29 November 2021, 02:32PM

The informal results of yesterday’s OrBorTor elections in Phuket released by the Phuket office of the Election Commision of Thailand. Image: PEC

Manoch Punchalad, the new Chief of Cherng Talay OrBorTor., and his team.

Manoch Punchalad celebrates his election as the new Chief of Cherng Talay OrBorTor.

Manoch Punchalad has been elected the new Chief of Cherng Talay OrBorTor, replacing MaAnn Samran, who did not run for re-election.

Mr Manoch, listed No 4 on the ballot, secured 2,858 votes. Of the 8,587 eligible voters in the area, 6,855 cast votes (79.83%). Of those 154 were spoiled ballots and 114 ballots were returned blank.

Chula Dumlak has been elected Chief of Kamala OrBorTor, Listed No 3 on the ballot, Mr Chula secured 1,668 votes. Of the 5,031 eligible voters in the area, 4069 cast votes (80.88%), with 123 spoiled ballots marked and 41 ballots returned blank.

Kuakiat Jitkua, listed No 1 on ballot as the only candidate for Koh Kaew, was elected Chief of Koh Kaew OrBorTor. He secured 4,930 votes. Of the 11,630 eligible voters in the area, 6,044 cast votes (51.97%), with 485 spoiled ballots marked and 629 ballots returned blank.

As the only candidate running for the position of Chief, Mr Kuakiat needed to secure more than 10% of all votes cast, the PSC noted.

As with any members contesting seats on local OrBorTor councils in the election yesterday, if they ran as the sole candidate for an area, they needed to secure 10% of all votes cast for the electorate they were contesting.

In both cases, the successful candidate must secure more votes than the votes not cast by eligible voters on the day.

Koh Kaew, with its seven Moo Baan and larger population than most other OrBorTor on the island, had 19 polling stations, the PEC also noted.

Sarawut Seesakukham was elected Chief of Maikhao OrBorTor. Listed No 2 on the ballot, he secured 5,064 votes. Of the 10,121 eligible voters living in Mai Khao, 7,690 cast votes (75.98%). Of those 318 were spoiled ballots and 377 were returned blank.

Trin Panyawai was elected Chief of Sakhu OrBorTor. Listed as No 1 on the ballot, he secured 2,573 votes. Of the 5,204 eligible voters living in the area, just south of Phuket airport, 4,239 cast votes (81.46%). Of those 128 were spoiled ballots and 193 were returned blank.

Sittichai Chantawat was elected Chief of Thepkrasattri OrBorTor. Listed No 1 on the ballot, he secured 4,206 votes. Of the 11,768 eligible voters in the area, 8,065 cast votes (68.53%). Of those 285 were spoiled ballots and 402 were returned blank.

The PEC noted that the results at this stage were “informal” as only a preliminary count. A full recount will be held and a period to allow for complaints to be filed will be observed before the ballots are sent to Bangkok for confirmation by the central office of the Election Commission of Thailand.

In accordance with election law, the elections held in the six areas yesterday saw a ban on the sale of alcohol from 6pm Saturday night (Nov 27) through to 6pm last night (Nov 28).

Residents living in the area administered by Thepkrasattri Municipality ‒ geographically adjacent to the area administered by Thepkrasattri OrBorTor ‒ will have an alcohol ban of their own this coming weekend as they go to the polls to elect a new mayor in a by-election following previously incumbent mayor Prasong Trairat resigning earlier this year, after he was elected to office only on Mar 28 this year.

The by-election will be held on Sunday (Dec 4). The polls will be open from 8am to 5pm.

The ban on the sale of alcohol will be in effect in the area administered by Thepkrasattri Municipality from 6pm Saturday night through to 6pm Sunday.

The penalty for breach of the alcohol ban is a fine up to B10,000 or up to six months in prison, or both.