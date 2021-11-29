BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 133 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Nov 28) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 17,615.

Monday 29 November 2021, 08:59AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

The PPHO report for Nov 28, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 12:38am.

The report marked six new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals, but no new infections among Test & Go tourists and no new infections among other international arrivals from abroad.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 137. After 55 COVID deaths in September, officials marked 44 deaths in October and so far 18 deaths this month.

Meanwhile, the 133 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 833, as follows:

  • Nov 22 - 86 new cases
  • Nov 23 - 105 new cases
  • Nov 24 - 110 new cases
  • Nov 25 - 128 new cases
  • Nov 26 - 149 new cases
  • Nov 27 - 122 new cases
  • Nov 28 - 133 new cases

The report marked 13 people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket, 35 returning from other countries and testing positive, and 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy since Apr 3.

The report also marked 258 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since July 1, and 19 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Nov 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for Nov 28, 1,085 people were under medical care or supervision, 70 more than the 1,015 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 16,530 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 69 more than the 16,461 reported yesterday.

The report recorded six people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), but the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island increased by two, from 92 to 94.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

According to the report for Nov 28, there were three ‘Red’ patients (zero change from yesterday), 107 ‘Yellow’ patients (+8) and 138 ‘Green’ patients (+8).

A further 378 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (+7), and 87 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-5), which includes self-quarantining at home.

The report for Nov 28 also marked that of 2,757 hospital beds in total available (-4 from yesterday), 713 were occupied (+18).

DFPhuket | 29 November 2021 - 09:37:44 

It seems like the lead paragraph should be number of seriously ill rather than positive cases (most with no or few symptoms): "There were three ‘Red’ patients (zero change from yesterday), 107 ‘Yellow’ patients (+8)"

 

