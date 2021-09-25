BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Opinion: Enough rope

Phuket Opinion: Enough rope

PHUKET: If anyone was still looking for evidence that the COVID infection figures provided by some officials in Phuket were not adding up, this past week – not once, but twice – they have had that evidence served to them on a plate.

Sunday 26 September 2021, 09:00AM

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew (right) has the latest statistics explained to him at the Aunjai Clinic in Phuket Town on Friday (Sept 24). Photo: Radio Thailand Phuket

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew (right) has the latest statistics explained to him at the Aunjai Clinic in Phuket Town on Friday (Sept 24). Photo: Radio Thailand Phuket

Plenty of suspicions about the veracity of the figures published each day in the daily COVID situation report for Phuket have been abound for a long time, yet this past week those suspicions were confirmed by none other than the official reports themselves.

The daily COVID situation report for last Sunday marked four deaths attributed to COVID-19. However, as marked by the notice announcing the details of those four deaths, three of the four cases were assigned a “Case Number” that was issued only in the preceding 24 hours – the same 24-hour period that the death was recognised.

On that information alone, officials may claim that they had no idea that these three were infected with COVID-19 until their bodies were brought to a hospital. But as the case of the 24-year-old from Phuket Prison dying after contracting COVID-19 highlights, at the time of his death he was already under care at Thalang Hospital after being diagnosed as COVID positive during testing at the prison on Sept 4 – some two weeks earlier.

The only other two explanations Phuket officials could offer are: 1) the victims died instantly from COVID-19, not exactly a plausible explanation considering the worldwide scientific data available; or 2) they could admit that the case numbers and number of people “confirmed” as infected in the daily report each day include cases that health officials already knew about long before and for whatever reason decided to not add them in the daily total at the time.

Of note, the death of the 24-year-old inmate was one of the three deaths reported by officials last Sunday. Oddly, and make of this what you will, the case numbers for the deaths for the next day, Monday, were dropped from the notice posted the next day. By coincidence, publicly posting the ‘death details notice’ on Monday, when the case numbers were not included, took officials an extra 12 hours.

 

Yet, the case numbers returned to the death details notice posted on Tuesday, when normal service resumed – except for one of the five deaths recognised in a report yesterday.

That was not the only evidence gifted to reality-based sceptics this week. The progress report by health officials of the nine Phuket Comprehensive COVID-19 Response teams (Phuket CCR) deployed to test people in communities across the island also exposed further “oddities” in the daily report.

The teams tested 1,581 people on Tuesday (Sept 21) by using antigen test kits (ATKs), with 97 returning positive results. The teams tested a further 2,593 people on Wednesday (Sept 22), with 115 returning positive results.

Thai Residential

However, the daily report for Tuesday (Sept 21) marked only 93 cases confirmed positive by ATK, a large spike compared with the usual numbers, indicating that the CCR teams efforts had been included, but only a further 35 cases were confirmed as ATK positive in the daily situation report on Wednesday (Sept 22).

Even allowing 24 hours for the CCR team reports to come in, the daily reports over the three days marked 214 cases confirmed by ATKs, compared with the 212 confirmed by the CCR teams themselves.

That allows for only two more people to be confirmed positive by ATK over three entire days. The only way that is possible is that if the checkpoint onto the island and every other official are no longer testing for COVID while the CCR teams are conducting their tests. It also discounts any people testing positive by ATK at home and contacting the much-trumpeted Aunjai Clinic (“Peace of Mind Clinic”) set up at the conference hall of the still-incomplete “new” Provincial Hall on the south side of Phuket Town, at a cost of at least B1.2 million.

The numbers just aren’t adding up, and yet it is not surprising anyone. All this harks back to “Patient 26” last year, for those Phuket readers who remember.

Patient 26 was a Chinese national confirmed as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket in February last year, at a time when no officials would publicly confirm that the virus was on the island.

Deputy Director-General of the national Department of Disease Control (DDC) Dr Kajohnsak Kaewjarus flew to Phuket from Bangkok expressly to face the press, but only refused to confirm or deny whether the Chinese tourist had been confirmed as infected with COVID.

Dr Kajohnsak claimed he had inspected and checked the report issued by the DDC marking the COVID infection, but dismissed it as an internal report that was not for public release.

In short, what health officials know that may directly affect public health – and an individual’s safety – is for them to decide. They will tell us what we are worthy of knowing.

With that understanding of public policy of hiding vital information about the pandemic in Thailand, and specifically in Phuket, officials might as well learn one more thing: If you’re going to… let’s not say lie, let’s just say “manage”… statistics being reported, you have to “manage” all of them. Otherwise it just looks stupid.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

maverick | 26 September 2021 - 12:07:38 

WTFB @ spot on once they realized that they had been rumbled after the daily map totals did not add up to the number reported they decided to stop releasing district totals - very unhelpful and typical lack of transparency on part of this government - shameful

Xi_Virus | 26 September 2021 - 12:05:59 

As Buddha said:

Xi_Virus | 26 September 2021 - 12:04:37 

Three things cannot be long hidden: the sun, the moon, and the truth.

wtfb | 26 September 2021 - 11:13:57 

I assume that it is the inability to manage the numbers that has led to the failure to publish updated maps of where the infections are on the island. Even if the numbers didn't add up the updated map would be a valuable tool to anyone wishing to avoid high risk areas and help reduce the spread of infections.

Malc-thai | 26 September 2021 - 09:44:10 

And they wonder why Thailand is still on many countries red lists !

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Stolen 72-year-old jumbo found at Phuket elephant camp finally goes home
Phuket marks 219 new COVID cases, two more deaths
Authorities crackdown on scam texts
Motorcycle sales rise along with growing farmers’ revenue
Pattaya turns to domestic tourists
Phuket begins new vaccine injection method
Phuket marks 225 cases, five more deaths
Abusive drug rehab centre shut down
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Big bucks for ’whale poop’? Phuket Covid visa, Drug rehab temple shuts down |:| September 24
COVID visa extensions open for two more months
Cabinet approves extension of Phase 3 of We Travel Together
Phuket villager finds big bucks ‘whale poop’
Easing of Phuket domestic entry requirements made official
Firms rip reopening delay to Nov 1
Facebook ordered to release anti-Rohingya posts for genocide case

 

Phuket community
Authorities crackdown on scam texts

"She said people seeking to take out loans should contact a legitimate financial institution&qu...(Read More)

Authorities crackdown on scam texts

Someone keeps sending me these unsolicited messages and annoying adverts. It's this shady outfit...(Read More)

Authorities crackdown on scam texts

land of scamm banning scamming...this is the fart of the day... ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Enough rope

WTFB @ spot on once they realized that they had been rumbled after the daily map totals did not add ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Enough rope

As Buddha said:...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Enough rope

Three things cannot be long hidden: the sun, the moon, and the truth....(Read More)

Phuket begins new vaccine injection method

What skip is blithely ignoring is that worldwide the serious cases needing ICU care are 97% UNVAXED....(Read More)

Authorities crackdown on scam texts

This is a common issue whey you insert a Truemove sim card into your phone. True intentionally s...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Enough rope

I assume that it is the inability to manage the numbers that has led to the failure to publish updat...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Enough rope

And they wonder why Thailand is still on many countries red lists !...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Brightview Center
UWC Thailand
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Academy of Performing Arts
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura
PaintFX
Phuket Property
EPL predictions
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket

 