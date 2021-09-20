Phuket marks 228 new COVID cases, four more deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 228 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Sept 19) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 8,767.

Monday 20 September 2021, 09:00AM

A report by the PPHO showing how many patients are currently at each hospital or other medical facility for COVID-19. Image: PPHO

A daily report issued by the PPHO marks how many of the different types of hospital beds are occupied, and how many are still available. Image: PPHO

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, reported two new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals.

The report also marked four new deaths attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 to 53, with 33 of those deaths occurring this month alone.

Meanwhile, the 228 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections on the island in the past seven days to 1,663, as follows:

Sept 13 - 249 new cases

Sept 14 - 229 new cases

Sept 15 - 244 new cases

Sept 16 - 236 new cases

Sept 17 - 235 new cases

Sept 18 - 242 new cases

Sept 19 - 228 new cases

The current total of 8,767 people infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include 10 infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 23 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 98 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for yesterday, 3,866 people were under medical care or supervision, an increase of 123 from the 3,743 reported the day before.

The report also marked 5,053 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 103 more patients than the 4,950 reported yesterday.

The report recorded 132 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), but the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island rose by 113, from 1,139 to 1,252.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

The PPHO daily COVID situation report also marked that Phuket currently has in total 2,147 beds available for COVID patients ‒ a fall of 18 from yesterday.

Meanwhile, the total number of hospital beds actually occupied by COVID patients in Phuket fell to 1,915 (88.09%) ‒ a decrease of 20 from the 1,935 reported yesterday.

The number of hospital beds reported as remaining available rose by 29, from 230 to 259, representing 11.91% of the total number of beds designated for COVID patients.

The report marked that of the COVID patients in care 35 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (zero change from yesterday), 347 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (zero change), and 352 were designated as ‘Green’ patients (-33).

The PPHO has not released an updated map showing the locations of COVID infections across the island since last week.

The most recent map was posted publicly last Thursday (Sept 16). It was dated Sept 15 (Wednesday) but marked as accurate as of 6pm last Tuesday (Sept 14).