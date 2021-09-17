The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks 236 new COVID cases, five deaths

Phuket marks 236 new COVID cases, five deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 236 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Sept 16) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 8,062.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By The Phuket News

Friday 17 September 2021, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

The map of infections across the island posted publicly yesterday (Sept 16) was dated Sept 15 but marked as accurate as of 6pm Tuesday (Sept 14). Image: PPHO

The map of infections across the island posted publicly yesterday (Sept 16) was dated Sept 15 but marked as accurate as of 6pm Tuesday (Sept 14). Image: PPHO

A daily report issued by the PPHO marks how many of the different types of hospital beds are occupied, and how many are still available. Image: PPHO

A daily report issued by the PPHO marks how many of the different types of hospital beds are occupied, and how many are still available. Image: PPHO

A report by the PPHO showing how many patients are currently at each hospital or other medical facility for COVID-19. Image: PPHO

A report by the PPHO showing how many patients are currently at each hospital or other medical facility for COVID-19. Image: PPHO

« »

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 10:00pm last night, reported two new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals.

The report also marked five new deaths attributed to COVID-19, marking eight COVID deaths reported in the past two days, bringing the COVID death toll in Phuket in the past week to 15.

The latest COVID deaths bring the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 to 48, with 23 of those deaths occurring this month.

A separate report issued by the PPHO this morning (Sept 17) noted the following details of the five deaths:

1) Case 4255, 74-year-old female, no known congenital disease, vaccination history unknown, was a high-risk contact with an infected person

2) Case 6822, 67-year-old female, suffered high blood pressure and abnormal blood lipids, heart disease, kidney failure, diabetes, vaccinated with two injections of AstraZeneca, was a high-risk contact with an infected person

3) Case 5338, 89-year-old male, no known congenital disease, vaccination history unknown

4) Case 7943, 85-year-old female, no known congenital disease, vaccination history unknown, lived in a high-risk area for infections

5) Case 7942, 38-year-old male, suffered high blood pressure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, vaccinated with two injections of SinoVac

 

Meanwhile, the 236 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections on the island in the past seven days to 1,671, as follows:

  • Sept 10 - 238 new cases
  • Sept 11 - 230 new cases
  • Sept 12 - 245 new cases
  • Sept 13 - 249 new cases
  • Sept 14 - 229 new cases
  • Sept 15 - 244 new cases
  • Sept 16 - 236 new cases

The current total of 8,062 people infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include 10 infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 23 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 95 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

HeadStart International School Phuket

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for yesterday, 3,621 people were under medical care or supervision, an increase of 72 from the 3,549 reported the day before.

The report also marked 4,595 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 161 more patients than the 4,434 reported yesterday.

The report recorded zero people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by an antigen test kits (ATK), but the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island fell by one, from 1,178 to 1,177.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

The PPHO daily COVID situation report also marked that Phuket currently has in total 2,162 beds available for COVID patients ‒ down 380 on the 2,542 hospital beds available reported yesterday.

However, the total number of hospital beds actually occupied by COVID patients in Phuket also fell, to 1,885 ‒ down 381 from the 2,266 hospital beds reported as occupied yesterday.

The percentage of hospital beds reported as occupied stood at 87.19%, only a marginal shift from the 89.14% reported yesterday.

The number of hospital beds reported as remaining available rose by just one, from 276 to 277, representing 12.81% of the now-confirmed flexible daily total number of beds designated for COVID patients.

The report marked that of the COVID patients in care 35 were designated as ‘Red patients’, an oddity showing zero change from yesterday, despite five COVID deaths marked on the same day.

Further, 341 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (zero change from yesterday), but the number of patients designated as ‘Green’ fell by 310, from 711 to 401 ‒ correlating with the number of patients no longer occupying a hospital bed and the number of hospital beds no longer available.

For the first time in three days, the PPHO has released an updated map showing the locations of COVID infections across the island. The previous map released was dated Sept 13, but marked as accurate as of 6pm Sunday (Sept 12).

The map posted publicly yesterday (Sept 16) was dated Sept 15 but marked as accurate as of 6pm Tuesday (Sept 14), as follows:

  • Rassada - 1,966 cases (+38)
  • Phuket Town - 1,295 (+23)
    (Talad Yai 865, +15; Talad Neua 430 +8)
  • Wichit - 720 (+13)
  • Srisoonthorn - 451 (+7)
  • Koh Kaew - 440 (+18)
  • Kathu - 348 (+3)
  • Cherng Talay - 329 (+1)
  • Thepkrasattri - 295 (+6)
  • Patong - 273 (+6)
  • Chalong - 247 (+8)
  • Rawai - 244 (+4)
  • Pa Khlok - 142 (+8)
  • Mai Khao - 89
  • Kamala - 75 (+1)
  • Karon - 67 (+1)
  • Sakhu - 34 (+1)

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 17 September 2021 - 11:02:19 

Here they are trained in managing numbers, like the 'budgets'. These skills are now used in Covid figuring to keep Officials panicking under control. The daily figures should be separated in Thai, Migrant workers and Foreign retirees/employers in order to get the real picture at Phuket situation.

Nasa12 | 17 September 2021 - 10:56:23 

If anyone talk to any ambulance office on Phuket, they can confirm the number are very wrong.

Kamala Pete | 17 September 2021 - 10:23:35 

For weeks now the infection numbers have been steady around plus or minus 230. This is statistically unnatural. Pandemics would be expected to "peak and trough". Are the numbers being reported being managed in an attempt to justify keeping the sandbox open?? Perhaps a qualified epidemiologist could be asked for comment?

maverick | 17 September 2021 - 09:29:41 

Numbers don’t add up so why bother reporting them - the total district numbers broken down are 90 less than the reported total of 236 - why is this not challenged ? Why even bother reporting infections only hospitalizations are relevant as majority of positive cases are asymptomatic and testing is not comprehensive across the island

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket officials defer ‘considering’ lifting ban on alcohol in restaurants
Australia shrugs off China anger on nuclear subs
Surachate in Phuket to launch ‘Old Phuket Town Smart Safety Zone’
Oct 1 reopening up in the air
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Vegetarian Festival approved, One dead in devastating crash, Phi Phi GM found dead |:| September 16
AoT to take over three more airports ‘to boost tourism’
Access restrictions on Phi Phi Island extended
PPAO moves to set up cheap ATK test centre
Parents given until Sept 24 on vaccines for schoolchildren
Expat Phi Phi GM found dead
Thailand joins China’s first multinational peacekeeping exercise
Thailand ordered to prepare for tourists
Phuket marks 244 news cases, three more deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Patong bars as ’restaurants’, Patong construction worker killed, Searching for Phi Phi expat |:| September 15
Phuket study confirms subdermal injections using less vaccine more effective as boost jabs

 

Phuket community
Surachate in Phuket to launch ‘Old Phuket Town Smart Safety Zone’

It's funny how they here some changes, verbal and on paper, call 'smart', while it is ac...(Read More)

Phuket marks 236 new COVID cases, five deaths

Here they are trained in managing numbers, like the 'budgets'. These skills are now used in ...(Read More)

Phuket marks 236 new COVID cases, five deaths

If anyone talk to any ambulance office on Phuket, they can confirm the number are very wrong. ...(Read More)

Surachate in Phuket to launch ‘Old Phuket Town Smart Safety Zone’

Well if you want to make a crime free Phuket town, then it’s be no many police again in town or Ph...(Read More)

Access restrictions on Phi Phi Island extended

A missed chance to make Phi Phi island a Covid study project. All people living there, patients and...(Read More)

Phuket study confirms subdermal injections using less vaccine more effective as boost jabs

A blood test on antibody level before 3rd 'booster' vaccination is advisable. It gives insig...(Read More)

Phuket study confirms subdermal injections using less vaccine more effective as boost jabs

A few friends got 2 Sinovac vaccinations. Last week they got 1 AZ 'booster' vaccination. The...(Read More)

Phuket marks 236 new COVID cases, five deaths

For weeks now the infection numbers have been steady around plus or minus 230. This is statistically...(Read More)

Phuket marks 236 new COVID cases, five deaths

Numbers don’t add up so why bother reporting them - the total district numbers broken down are 90 ...(Read More)

Phuket study confirms subdermal injections using less vaccine more effective as boost jabs

Mr Kurt, Phuket, or Thailand, is not the leader of this research. A dutch study into this method of ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Phuket Academy of Performing Arts
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property
EPL predictions
Thanyapura
UWC Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Brightview Center
PaintFX
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 