Phuket marks 236 new COVID cases, five deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 236 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Sept 16) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 8,062.

By The Phuket News

Friday 17 September 2021, 09:00AM

A report by the PPHO showing how many patients are currently at each hospital or other medical facility for COVID-19. Image: PPHO

A daily report issued by the PPHO marks how many of the different types of hospital beds are occupied, and how many are still available. Image: PPHO

The map of infections across the island posted publicly yesterday (Sept 16) was dated Sept 15 but marked as accurate as of 6pm Tuesday (Sept 14). Image: PPHO

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 10:00pm last night, reported two new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals.

The report also marked five new deaths attributed to COVID-19, marking eight COVID deaths reported in the past two days, bringing the COVID death toll in Phuket in the past week to 15.

The latest COVID deaths bring the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 to 48, with 23 of those deaths occurring this month.

A separate report issued by the PPHO this morning (Sept 17) noted the following details of the five deaths:

1) Case 4255, 74-year-old female, no known congenital disease, vaccination history unknown, was a high-risk contact with an infected person

2) Case 6822, 67-year-old female, suffered high blood pressure and abnormal blood lipids, heart disease, kidney failure, diabetes, vaccinated with two injections of AstraZeneca, was a high-risk contact with an infected person

3) Case 5338, 89-year-old male, no known congenital disease, vaccination history unknown

4) Case 7943, 85-year-old female, no known congenital disease, vaccination history unknown, lived in a high-risk area for infections

5) Case 7942, 38-year-old male, suffered high blood pressure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, vaccinated with two injections of SinoVac

Meanwhile, the 236 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections on the island in the past seven days to 1,671, as follows:

Sept 10 - 238 new cases

Sept 11 - 230 new cases

Sept 12 - 245 new cases

Sept 13 - 249 new cases

Sept 14 - 229 new cases

Sept 15 - 244 new cases

Sept 16 - 236 new cases

The current total of 8,062 people infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include 10 infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 23 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 95 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for yesterday, 3,621 people were under medical care or supervision, an increase of 72 from the 3,549 reported the day before.

The report also marked 4,595 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 161 more patients than the 4,434 reported yesterday.

The report recorded zero people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by an antigen test kits (ATK), but the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island fell by one, from 1,178 to 1,177.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

The PPHO daily COVID situation report also marked that Phuket currently has in total 2,162 beds available for COVID patients ‒ down 380 on the 2,542 hospital beds available reported yesterday.

However, the total number of hospital beds actually occupied by COVID patients in Phuket also fell, to 1,885 ‒ down 381 from the 2,266 hospital beds reported as occupied yesterday.

The percentage of hospital beds reported as occupied stood at 87.19%, only a marginal shift from the 89.14% reported yesterday.

The number of hospital beds reported as remaining available rose by just one, from 276 to 277, representing 12.81% of the now-confirmed flexible daily total number of beds designated for COVID patients.

The report marked that of the COVID patients in care 35 were designated as ‘Red patients’, an oddity showing zero change from yesterday, despite five COVID deaths marked on the same day.

Further, 341 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (zero change from yesterday), but the number of patients designated as ‘Green’ fell by 310, from 711 to 401 ‒ correlating with the number of patients no longer occupying a hospital bed and the number of hospital beds no longer available.

For the first time in three days, the PPHO has released an updated map showing the locations of COVID infections across the island. The previous map released was dated Sept 13, but marked as accurate as of 6pm Sunday (Sept 12).

The map posted publicly yesterday (Sept 16) was dated Sept 15 but marked as accurate as of 6pm Tuesday (Sept 14), as follows: