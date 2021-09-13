Phuket marks 249 new COVID cases, deaths reach 40

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 249 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Sept 13) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 7,353.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 14 September 2021, 09:00AM

A report by the PPHO showing how many patients are currently at each hospital or other medical facility for COVID-19. Image: PPHO

A daily report issued by the PPHO marks how many of the different types of hospital beds are occupied, and how many are still available. Image: PPHO

The latest map released by the PPHO showing the location of the new infections across the island. The map was dated Sept 13, but marked as accurate as of 6pm Sunday (Sept 12). Image: PPHO

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 8:30pm last night, marked two new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals, and one new death attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 to 40.

Update: The PPHO has released the following details of the COVID death reported for Sept 13:

Thai man, 63, had high blood pressure, disbates, kidney failure and gout. He was a high-risk contact case no 3487 and had already received dose of AstraZeneca.

Meanwhile, the 249 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections on the island in the past seven days to 1,626, as follows:

Sept 7 - 234 new cases

Sept 8 - 219 new cases

Sept 9 - 211 new cases

Sept 10 - 238 new cases

Sept 11 - 230 new cases

Sept 12 - 245 new cases

Sept 13 - 249 new cases

The current total of 7,353 people infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include 10 infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 23 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 91 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for yesterday, 3,300 people were under medical care or supervision, an increase of 53 from the 3,247 reported the day before.

The report also marked 4,211 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 197 more patients than the 4,014 reported yesterday.

The report recorded zero new cases of people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATKs), and the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island remained unchanged at 1,184.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

The PPHO daily COVID situation report also marked that Phuket currently has in total 2,542 beds available for COVID patients ‒ unchanged from yesterday.

The total number of hospital beds occupied by COVID patients in Phuket now stands at 2,230 (-14) or 87.73% of the total number of beds. The number of hospital beds remaining available rose from 298 to 312, representing 12.27% of the total number of beds designated for COVID patients.

The report marked that of the COVID patients in care 34 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (zero change); 339 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (+1) and 696 were ‘Green’ patients (-15).

The PPHO also released an updated version of its map showing the locations of new infections across the island. The map was dated Sept 13, but marked as accurate as of 6pm Sunday (Sept 12), as follows: