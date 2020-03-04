THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

National Disease Control Chief refuses to clarify Phuket coronavirus report

National Disease Control Chief refuses to clarify Phuket coronavirus report

PHUKET: The Deputy Director-General of the national Department of Disease Control (DDC) Dr Kajohnsak Kaewjarus, flew to Phuket from Bangkok today only to refuse to confirm or deny whether a Chinese tourist in Phuket had contracted the COVID-19 coronavirus as confirmed by a report issued by the DDC last month.

COVID-19CoronavirushealthChinese
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 4 March 2020, 07:32PM

Deputy Director-General of the Department of Disease Control (DDC) Dr Kajohnsak Kaewjarus flew from Bangkok to face the press in Phuket today and still refused to confirm whether or not the Chinese national in Phuket had tested positive for COVID-19. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

Deputy Director-General of the Department of Disease Control (DDC) Dr Kajohnsak Kaewjarus flew from Bangkok to face the press in Phuket today and still refused to confirm whether or not the Chinese national in Phuket had tested positive for COVID-19. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

Deputy Director-General of the Department of Disease Control (DDC) Dr Kajohnsak Kaewjarus flew from Bangkok to face the press in Phuket today and still refused to confirm whether or not the Chinese national in Phuket had tested positive for COVID-19. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

Deputy Director-General of the Department of Disease Control (DDC) Dr Kajohnsak Kaewjarus flew from Bangkok to face the press in Phuket today and still refused to confirm whether or not the Chinese national in Phuket had tested positive for COVID-19. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

Patient No 26 is marked as being placed in isolation at Vachira Phuket Hospital and confirmed by laboratory test as positive for COVID-19. Image: DDC

Patient No 26 is marked as being placed in isolation at Vachira Phuket Hospital and confirmed by laboratory test as positive for COVID-19. Image: DDC

The DDC reports on pink letterheads were ‘unreliable’ and had yet to be clarified and confirmed, Dr Kajohnsak said. Image: DDC

The DDC reports on pink letterheads were ‘unreliable’ and had yet to be clarified and confirmed, Dr Kajohnsak said. Image: DDC

Staff at Vachira Phuket Hospital today (Mar 4). Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

Staff at Vachira Phuket Hospital today (Mar 4). Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

Staff at Vachira Phuket Hospital today (Mar 4). Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

Staff at Vachira Phuket Hospital today (Mar 4). Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

« »

Dr Kajohnsak today (Mar 4) instead would only say that the information in the report was unreliable. He would not elaborate on which parts of the report were considered accurate.

The report had been uploaded online by the Bangkok Metropolitan Authority, but was later pulled down. Copies of the report posted online since the beginning of the week have since gone viral on Thai social media.

The 11-page report – marked as issued on Feb 12, Day 40 since MoPH began its virus-prevention campaign – lists 33 patients confirmed as infected with COVID-19.

Patient No 26 on the list is reported as a Chinese national, 35 years old, who on Feb 3 presented him or herself at a private hospital and was later isolated at Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town.

Patient No 26 was reported as having a body temperature of 37.7ºC and a sore throat.

In the report’s column marked “Result of laboratory test”, Patient No 26, like all 32 others in the list, is marked: “Coronavirus family: Detected”

Dr Kajohnsak said he had checked the report himself and confirmed it was a genuine report issued by the DDC.

“But the information inside this document is not reliable because it needs to clarified and updated before we publish it on our website,” he said.

Dr Kajohnsak said that the report, featured on official DDC letterhead with a pink background, included “unfinished information”.

“Reports with pink letterheads are not reliable to publish,” he said.

The DDC posts official daily Situation Updates (click here) and daily News Release Updates (click here) with blue letterheads, which Dr Kajohnsak explained were the reliable “final” versions.

 

Of note, however, is that the pink letterhead report now leaked to the public contains listed information on the patients who apparently had already tested positive for the virus.

None of the finalised “blue” reports issued to the public have ever included that information.

As for the leaked “pink” report for Feb 12, the “unreliable” report includes all the exact same information as featured in the final “blue” report for Feb 12 – except that the “blue” report features no information at all about any of the patients in Thailand who have tested positive for the virus.

Asked specifically whether patient No 26 had tested positive for the virus, now that Dr Kajohnsak said that he himself had checked the report, the DDC Deputy Director refused to answer.

He also refused to confirm whether any persons in Phuket had been confirmed as infected with the virus.

“I admit that there are Patients Under Investigation [PUI] at Vachira Phuket Hospital who are suspected of being having the virus,” he said, while declining to confirm exactly how many people at the hospital were “under investigation”.

During his visit to Vachira hospital today, Dr Kajohnsak toured the facilities and gave his encouragement to staff working at the hospital.

Meanwhile, Rewat Areerob, assistant secretary to Deputy Public Health Minister, told The Phuket News, “Thank you I will present this to the Public Health Minister soon to prove clearly what is true and what is false about the report.”

Dr Kajohnsak’s visit today follows Vachira Phuket Hospital Director Dr Chalermpong Sukontapol yesterday taking reporters on a tour of the facilities at the hospital in response to a formal complaint accusing the hospital director of not taking appropriate measures to counter the spread of the coronavirus.

The complaint, filed with Phuket City Police on Sunday, was filed by two doctors, including one who works at the hospital, Dr Chalermpong confirmed.

Phuket City Police Chief Col Teerawat Liamsuwan confirmed to The Phuket News that the complaint was genuine, but declined to offer any further details, or a copy of the complaint.

However, Col Teerawat did volunteer, “This case also has been reported to the National Anti-Corruption Commission [NACC].” (See story here.)

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Complaints over hospital’s coronavirus measures! 44kg of Bangkok ganja? || March 4
Fire at Yamu Pier destroys two speed boats, 1 million baht of damages
Woman dies in rock-climbing fall in Ao Nang
Baby turtles hatch at Nai Yang Beach
Electricity outage to hit Chalong
Phuket hospital chief responds to formal complaint over virus-protection measures
Mayor files complaint after hose serving waterless homes found severed
BCCT fires up first Phuket event for 2020
Man, 60, arrested with 44kg of marijuana in parcel delivery from Bangkok
US death toll from coronavirus jumps to nine
Premier, cabinet donate salary to battle outbreak
German tourist not infected with COVID-19, says Phuket health chief
Electricity outage to hit Chalong
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Warning over baby elephant? Overstayer banned 10 years! Coronavirus update! || March 3
Michigan man rescued after lost in Phuket jungle

 

Phuket community
Mayor files complaint after hose serving waterless homes found severed

Just look for the nearest water truck driver. Stealing from poor people is just wrong but it seems t...(Read More)

Phuket Poll: Should tourists cancel their holiday in Phuket?

@ Sanju. Yes you can come to Phuket without scaring,just ignore the prophet of doom and gloom K....(Read More)

Phuket Poll: Should tourists cancel their holiday in Phuket?

@ Sanju. No, you can not. Your 'fun' starts at Phuket airport. Risk to get a taxi driver th...(Read More)

The Long Run: Water-saving measures rolled out to make reserves last as long as possible

" I did it for 20 years," calling BS on this, as salts in the water will leave salt residu...(Read More)

Phuket hospital chief responds to formal complaint over virus-protection measures

Quarantine rooms that share air con and ventilation with non-quarantine rooms and "...even open...(Read More)

No quarantine for illegal workers returning from South Korea

Jor12, this scare must be hurting you, in the hip pocket, why else would you be like the Thai "...(Read More)

No quarantine for illegal workers returning from South Korea

"What on earth are you talking about? If they are found to be infected they will be treated, ju...(Read More)

Phuket hospital chief responds to formal complaint over virus-protection measures

Clearly you are not aware of patient confidentiality. Then again, given the basic level of your comm...(Read More)

Phuket hospital chief responds to formal complaint over virus-protection measures

He is opening an isolation room door with no gloves, and as COVID 19 is airborne he should only be o...(Read More)

No quarantine for illegal workers returning from South Korea

What exactly is the point of your silly comment. If they found to be infected they will be treated. ...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Thanyapura Health 360
Thai Residential
UWC Thailand
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Top of the Gulf Regatta 2020
Diamond Resort Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
La Boucherie
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
The LifeCo Phuket

 