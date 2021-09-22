Phuket marks 254 new COVID cases, two more deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 254 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Sept 21) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 9,258.

COVID-19Coronavirusdeathhealthtourism

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 22 September 2021, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, reported two new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals.

The report also marked two new deaths attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 to 60. Of those, 40 occurred this month, with 20 deaths in the past seven days.

Meanwhile, the 254 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections on the island in the past seven days to 1,676, as follows:

Sept 15 - 244 new cases

Sept 16 - 236 new cases

Sept 17 - 235 new cases

Sept 18 - 242 new cases

Sept 19 - 228 new cases

Sept 20 - 237 new cases

Sept 21 - 254 new cases

The current total of 9,258 people infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include 10 infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 23 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 101 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for yesterday, 4,146 people were under medical care or supervision, an increase of 72 from the 4,074 reported the day before.

The report also marked 5,260 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 182 more than the 5,078 reported yesterday.

The report recorded 93 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), but the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island rose by only 20, from 1,269 to 1,289.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

The PPHO daily COVID situation report also marked that Phuket currently has in total 2,254 beds available for COVID patients ‒ zero change from yesterday.

Meanwhile, the total number of hospital beds actually occupied by COVID patients in Phuket remained at 1,933 (85.76%) ‒ with zero change from yesterday.

The number of hospital beds reported as remaining available remained at 321, showing zero change from yesterday and representing 14.24% of the total number of beds designated for COVID patients.

The report marked that of the COVID patients in care 35 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (zero change from yesterday), 347 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (zero change), and 383 were designated as ‘Green’ patients (+13).

The PPHO has not released an updated map showing the locations of COVID infections across the island since last week. The most recent map was posted publicly last Thursday (Sept 16). It was dated Sept 15 (Wednesday) but marked as accurate as of 6pm last Tuesday (Sept 14).