Phuket marks 228 new COVID cases, three more deaths

Phuket marks 228 new COVID cases, three more deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 228 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Sept 23) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 9,725.

By The Phuket News

Friday 24 September 2021, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

A daily report issued by the PPHO marks how many of the different types of hospital beds are occupied, and how many are still available. Image: PPHO
A report by the PPHO showing how many patients are currently at each hospital or other medical facility for COVID-19. Image: PPHO
The details of the three deaths yesterday announced this morning (Sept 24). Image: PPHO

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, reported no new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals.

The report also marked three new deaths attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 to 64. Of those, 44 occurred this month, with 16 deaths in the past seven days.

UPDATE: The PPHO this morning (Sept 24) posted details of the death reported for Sept 23, as follows:

1) Case 9356, female, 84 years old (Group 608*), congenital disease, bedridden patient, high blood pressure, abnormal blood lipids, kidney disease, diabetes, tested positive by ATK, not vaccinated

2) Case 4561, male, 54 years old, no congenital diseases known, was a high risk contact, not vaccinated.

3) Case 8090, female, 94 years old (Group 608*). No known congenital diseases, not vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the 228 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections on the island in the past seven days to 1,663, as follows:

  • Sept 17 - 235 new cases
  • Sept 18 - 242 new cases
  • Sept 19 - 228 new cases
  • Sept 20 - 237 new cases
  • Sept 21 - 254 new cases
  • Sept 22 - 239 new cases
  • Sept 23 - 228 new cases

The current total of 9,725 people infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include 10 infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 23 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 101 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for yesterday, 4,080 people were under medical care or supervision, down 97 from the 4,177 reported the day before.

The report also marked 5,789 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 322 more than the 5,467 reported yesterday.

The report recorded 86 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), but the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island rose by 31, from 1,307 to 1338

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

The PPHO daily COVID situation report also marked that Phuket currently has in total 2,410 beds available for COVID patients ‒ an increase of 156 from yesterday.

Meanwhile, the total number of hospital beds actually occupied by COVID patients in Phuket increased by 151, from 1,857 to 1,958 ‒ representing 81.24% of the total number of hospital beds available being occupied.

However, the number of hospital beds reported as remaining available also increased by 55, from 397 to 452, representing 18.76% of the total number of beds designated for COVID patients.

The report marked that of the COVID patients in care 35 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (zero change from yesterday), 347 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (zero change), and 387 364 were designated as ‘Green’ patients (+23).

The PPHO has not released an updated map showing the locations of COVID infections across the island since last week. The most recent map was posted publicly Thursday last week (Sept 16). It was dated Sept 15 (Wednesday) but marked as accurate as of 6pm last Tuesday (Sept 14), and marked five COVID deaths on the one day. 

* ‘Group 608’ has become Phuket officials’ preferred term for higher at risk patients, comprising people over 60 years old along with those suffering from any of the seven recognised medical conditions that place patients at higher risk of developing serious signs of infection, plus women more than 12 weeks pregnant.

