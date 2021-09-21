The Phuket News
Phuket marks 237 new COVID cases, five more deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 237 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Sept 20) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 9,004.

COVID-19Coronavirusdeathhealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 21 September 2021, 09:00AM

A daily report issued by the PPHO marks how many of the different types of hospital beds are occupied, and how many are still available. Image: PPHO

A report by the PPHO showing how many patients are currently at each hospital or other medical facility for COVID-19. Image: PPHO

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, reported one new infection among Sandbox tourist arrivals.

The report also marked five new deaths attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 to 58. Of those, 38 occurred this month, with 19 deaths in the past week alone.

Meanwhile, the 237 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections on the island in the past seven days to 1,651, as follows:

  • Sept 14 - 229 new cases
  • Sept 15 - 244 new cases
  • Sept 16 - 236 new cases
  • Sept 17 - 235 new cases
  • Sept 18 - 242 new cases
  • Sept 19 - 228 new cases
  • Sept 20 - 237 new cases

The current total of 9,004 people infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include 10 infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 23 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 99 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for yesterday, 4,074 people were under medical care or supervision, an increase of 208 from the 3,866 reported the day before.

The report also marked 5,078 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 25 more than the 5,053 reported yesterday.

The report recorded 47 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), but the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island rose by only 16, from 1,252 to 1,269.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

The PPHO daily COVID situation report also marked that Phuket currently has in total 2,254 beds available for COVID patients ‒ an increase of 107 from yesterday.

Meanwhile, the total number of hospital beds actually occupied by COVID patients in Phuket rose to 1,933 (85.76%) ‒ an increase of 18 from the 1,915 reported yesterday.

The number of hospital beds reported as remaining available rose by 62, from 259 to 321, representing 14.24% of the total number of beds designated for COVID patients.

The report marked that of the COVID patients in care 35 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (zero change from yesterday), 347 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (zero change), and 370 were designated as ‘Green’ patients (+18).

The PPHO has not released an updated map showing the locations of COVID infections across the island since last week. The most recent map was posted publicly last Thursday (Sept 16). It was dated Sept 15 (Wednesday) but marked as accurate as of 6pm last Tuesday (Sept 14).

Kurt | 21 September 2021 - 13:15:56 

99 (?)  Sandbox positive Phuket arrivals since July 1, in 82 days. All of them quarantined. The daily Phuket new Covid figures, between 226 and 244 are all Thai and present migrant workers. Seems Officialdom not concentrate enough on that. To occupied to focus on arriving foreigners, SHA business and related financial 'roll outs'.  Keep pulling the wrong end of the rope, guys.

maverick | 21 September 2021 - 11:54:41 

Why not publish numbers for the rest of the week? Safe to say they will be between 220 and 250 - why are questions not being asked about the statistical anomaly and lack of district figures which never add up to the total cases anyway.

 

