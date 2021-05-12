Phuket COVID restrictions extended, foreigners breaking order face expulsion

PHUKET: The raft of restrictions in effect across Phuket to prevent the spread of CVOID-19 have been extended through to May 31 under a new provincial order issued today (May 12). The order included a warning that foreigners failing to observe the restrictions in place regarding gatherings may be expelled from the country.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 12 May 2021, 06:01PM

Governor Narong issued the order today (May 12). The order will come into effect tomorrow (May 13). Photo: PR Phuket

The new five-page provincial order was published just before midday today (May 12).

The order, dated as issued and signed by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew today, is marked to come into effect tomorrow (May 13).

The order extended the previous restrictions already in place (see links below).

However, the new order now includes a provision expressly banning any people from visiting any other person’s home for the purpose of gathering.

The new order does not stipulate how many people gathering at a private home was to be deemed illegal.

Section 5 of the previous order, regarding “Social activities”, mandated, “For social activities, all people must refrain from gathering for celebration, such as birthday parties, welcome or farewell parties, or others, except traditional events, such as funerals, weddings, or ordination. If the event cannot be postponed, the organiser must strictly follow the disease control measure to reduce the risk of spreading the disease.”

Section 5 of the new order is now separated into sections 5.1 and 5.2.

Section 5.1 features the exact same wording as the previous order.

However, Section 5.2 clearly states, “5.2 Eating, drinking or celebrating among family at a house or other kind of accommodation must not include outsiders. Gathering to do any activities that are at risk of spreading infections must be prohibited.

“If those who fail to comply with this measure are foreigners, their permission of being granted to remain in the Kingdom under the Immigration Act will be taken into consideration.”

The revised order comes after two foreigners were fined for B6,000 each for holding an illegal gathering at a home in Cherng Talay last Sunday (May 9) that was deemed by local officials and police to be a party.

Meanwhile, Section 1 of the order, marked “Gathering for activities which risk being infected”, notes the following:

1.2 Activities that have more than 30 people gathering are prohibited, except whereby the organisers have received approval from an officer or the activities are held by officers themselves. The disease control measures must be strictly applied.

1.3 Gathering to celebrate by drinking alcohol beverages in any public places is prohibited. The public places are beaches, public parks, playgrounds, canal sides, reservoir sides, pond sides, etc.”

