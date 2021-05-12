The Phuket News
Phuket COVID restrictions extended, foreigners breaking order face expulsion

Phuket COVID restrictions extended, foreigners breaking order face expulsion

PHUKET: The raft of restrictions in effect across Phuket to prevent the spread of CVOID-19 have been extended through to May 31 under a new provincial order issued today (May 12). The order included a warning that foreigners failing to observe the restrictions in place regarding gatherings may be expelled from the country.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 12 May 2021, 06:01PM

Governor Narong issued the order today (May 12). The order will come into effect tomorrow (May 13). Photo: PR Phuket

Page 1 of the new order. Image: PR Phuket

Page 2 of the new order. Image: PR Phuket

Page 3 of the new order. Image: PR Phuket

Page 4 of the new order. Image: PR Phuket

Page 5 of the new order. Image: PR Phuket

The new five-page provincial order was published just before midday today (May 12).

The order, dated as issued and signed by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew today, is marked to come into effect tomorrow (May 13).

The order extended the previous restrictions already in place (see links below).

However, the new order now includes a provision expressly banning any people from visiting any other person’s home for the purpose of gathering.

The new order does not stipulate how many people gathering at a private home was to be deemed illegal. 

Section 5 of the previous order, regarding “Social activities”, mandated, “For social activities, all people must refrain from gathering for celebration, such as birthday parties, welcome or farewell parties, or others, except traditional events, such as funerals, weddings, or ordination. If the event cannot be postponed, the organiser must strictly follow the disease control measure to reduce the risk of spreading the disease.”

Section 5 of the new order is now separated into sections 5.1 and 5.2.

Section 5.1 features the exact same wording as the previous order.

However, Section 5.2 clearly states, “5.2 Eating, drinking or celebrating among family at a house or other kind of accommodation must not include outsiders. Gathering to do any activities that are at risk of spreading infections must be prohibited.

“If those who fail to comply with this measure are foreigners, their permission of being granted to remain in the Kingdom under the Immigration Act will be taken into consideration.” 

The revised order comes after two foreigners were fined for B6,000 each for holding an illegal gathering at a home in Cherng Talay last Sunday (May 9) that was deemed by local officials and police to be a party.

Meanwhile, Section 1 of the order, marked “Gathering for activities which risk being infected”, notes the following:

1.2 Activities that have more than 30 people gathering are prohibited, except whereby the organisers have received approval from an officer or the activities are held by officers themselves. The disease control measures must be strictly applied.

1.3 Gathering to celebrate by drinking alcohol beverages in any public places is prohibited. The public places are beaches, public parks, playgrounds, canal sides, reservoir sides, pond sides, etc.” 

r u sure | 12 May 2021 - 20:56:53 

Eid Mubarak!

maverick | 12 May 2021 - 20:29:06 

So how many Muslim Thais will be gathering in homes for eid Il fitr tomorrow night? Just saying !

Kurt | 12 May 2021 - 19:41:18 

More and more seems that that invasion on foreigners home gathering in open air in day time, together with several district and village heads was a warming up, a set up, to accuse foreigners, to hammer them, to make them scapegoats. Despicable! I hope a lot of foreigners abroad read this. If they had doubts to choose Phuket for holiday, now they can skip that idea altogether.

Fascinated | 12 May 2021 - 19:18:08 

From my observations Kamala seems to be exempt from these restrictions, people gathered outside a closed bar yet again tonite. Farang and locals, not a mask in sight.

Sam Thompson | 12 May 2021 - 19:13:03 

Having re-read the article, it looks like the answer to 'numbers of people' would be zero.....if I am understanding this correctly then it would appear to be a total ban on non-family visiting any other 'accommodation'

Sam Thompson | 12 May 2021 - 19:07:02 

Well, this is a slight improvement on the previous, ambiguous statements but they really need to specify exactly their rules e.g. numbers of people. Additionally, still not sure how or why this is banned yet you can still mix with random total strangers in restaurants

Foot | 12 May 2021 - 18:47:11 

"...The new order does not stipulate how many people gathering at a private home was to be deemed illegal..."  A great way to selectively go after the money.  Another great idea that would help support the tourism industry.

Little Tommy Tucker | 12 May 2021 - 18:27:43 

Two people can gather together, so even one person visiting another person could end up with both being deported. This place is well and truly screwed.

Little Tommy Tucker | 12 May 2021 - 18:25:33 

Just read the bat shonet order again. 5.1 basically says you should refrain from having any sort of celebration full stop, even within the same household family. So if a child has a birthday you should refrain from celebrating. They are not saying refrain from having anyone around as that is covered in 5.2, and that is not saying refrain, that is saying you will be deported. Pure evil.

Little Tommy Tucker | 12 May 2021 - 18:19:08 

Will the two arrested be deported? An example needs to be shown. One hopes the other 4 present themselves so that they too can be deported. Farangs need to know they are not welcome in Phuket. Only foreigners are not now allowed to visit their friends in their friends' homes, and of course, no one is allowed to visit them.

 

