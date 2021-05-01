Phuket face mask crackdown ramped up in revised restrictions order

PHUKET: The move to crack down on people not wearing face masks while in public was ratcheted up last night with Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew issuing an order to ramp up restrictions already imposed in Phuket to try to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Saturday 1 May 2021, 11:12AM

The new order, titled Phuket Province Order 2408/2564 dated April 30, 2021, is marked to be in effect from May 1 (today) to May 12.

The order is an amendment to the main order imposing the current COVID restrictions issued in the order issued on Wednesday (Apr 28).

“Wearing a surgical mask or cloth mask to prevent the spread of disease when outside home or in public places to reduce the risk of infection and prevent the emergence of unsanitary conditions in order to limit the spread of disease outbreaks,” is required.

“When out of dwelling or in public places, people wear a surgical mask or cloth mask and must wear properly as recommended by the Ministry of Public Health,” the new order noted.

“When encountering non-compliant [persons] as above the competent official shall warn and order that person to act correctly. If that person does not follow the officers instructions, the officer is to proceed in accordance with the Communicable Disease Act B.E. 2558 and its amendments and comply with Phuket Provincial Order No. 62/2564 dated 7 January 2021,” the order made clear.

The order also mandated that all schools and other educational institutions are to close, including government and private schools, vocational colleges, private education centres, universities and tutoring institutions.

“Teaching and teaching locations outside all educational establishments [are to] refrain from teaching and teaching management, and refrain from organising any activities that require grouping of students, except for the arrangement of the exam to be administered,” the order noted.

“In the case of admissions to study in educational institutions for the academic year 2021, the school administrators shall prescribe the highest precautions and preventive measures in the process of enrolling students. The form should be accepted via electronic media (online). If an interview exam is required, the highest concentration of precautions must be taken and to strictly follow the [regulations implemented by the] Phuket Communicable Disease Committee.

The order also revised the closure of walking street markets, regular markets and night markets, which can operate at the regular time and place. but not later than 9pm and must strictly follow the preventive measures prescribed by the government

All snooker and billiard table venues are ordered closed.

All other restrictions imposed by the Apr 28 order are to remain in effect.

Due to the “urgency of necessity” and that any delay in imposing the measures “will cause serious damage to the public or affect the public interest”, people may not exercise their right to object to the measures imposed, the order noted, with the authorities empowered to do so under Article 30 of the Administrative Procedure Act, B.E. 2539.

“If anyone violates or fails to comply with this order it may be an offense under Section 51, and shall be liable to a fine not exceeding B20,000 or Section 52, which shall be liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding one year or a fine not exceeding B100,000, or both, under the Communicable Diseases Act B.E. 2558,” the order warned.

Further punishment may be instituted under Section 9 of the Emergency Decree, under which persons shall be liable to imprisonment for a term of not exceeding two years or a fine of up to B40,000, or both.