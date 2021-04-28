The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket foreigners told to be COVID ‘socially responsible’ or face expulsion

Phuket foreigners told to be COVID ‘socially responsible’ or face expulsion

PHUKET: Foreigners in Phuket caught ignoring COVID prevention measures and acting in a manner deemed to be not “socially responsible” will face legal penalties and may even face being kicked out of the country.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthimmigration
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 28 April 2021, 10:13AM

From left: Matthew Barclay, Australian Consul-General to Phuket; Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew; Seven Smulders, Honorary Consul to Phuket for the Netherlands; and Phuket Vice Governor Piyapong Choowong. Photo: PR Phuket Photo: PR Phuket

From left: Matthew Barclay, Australian Consul-General to Phuket; Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew; Seven Smulders, Honorary Consul to Phuket for the Netherlands; and Phuket Vice Governor Piyapong Choowong. Photo: PR Phuket Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

That was the message delivered at a meeting of high-ranking Phuket officials and the majority of consuls and foreign government representatives on the island yesterday (Apr 27).

Leading the meeting, held at Phuket Provincial Hall, was Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew, joined by all three Phuket Vice Governors, Pichet Panapong, Piyapong Choowong and Vikrom Jakthee.

The meeting was tabled as being held “to discuss ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 for foreign tourists living in Phuket.”

Present to receive the message were Consul-Generals, Honorary Consuls and other representatives from 14 countries: Australia, United Kingdom, Russia, France, the Netherlands, Norway, Kazakhstan, Luxembourg, Austria, South Korea, Switzerland, Chile, Mexico and Nepal.

According to a report by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket), the consuls were informed of the rules and regulations now in effect to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as well as the economic situation in Phuket in order for the consuls to acknowledge and use the information to share publicly.

“At this meeting, the participants were given an opportunity to express their opinions and make recommendations in the prevention and control of the epidemic of COVID-19 as well,” said the report.

“The Phuket Immigration Office presented information for cooperation from the Consul-General and Honorary Consuls. Guidelines for the prevention and control of the epidemic of COVID-19 have been published,” the report added.

“However, if the investigation of the disease by the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office finds that you (foreigners) who are at high risk, or have tested positive for COVID-19, you (foreigners) must be socially responsible by preparing for treatment in strict accordance with the place set by the Public Health Office, which is this standard. The same standard as Thai citizens living in Phuket Province,” the report noted.

“If you (foreigners) do not comply, there will be legal penalties and affect your consideration for permission to stay in the Kingdom,” the report stated.

The report did not include any statements by the consuls on the message.

Thai Residential

After hearing the government’s planned timeline for COVID vaccination, the Honorary Consul of the United Kingdom asked when foreigners would be included in the vaccination progamme timeline.

Matthew Barclay, Australian Consul-General to Phuket, requested that the Phuket Provincial Government quickly send information of the Phuket regulations to the Consulate so that the Consulate can manage its outreach information to its tourists and act accordingly.

The Honorary Consul of Norway asked provincial officials to prepare information published on a central website for the convenience and speed of extraction of information to be used in public relations.

And the Dutch honorary consul, Seven Smulders, asked the provincial authorities to update the progress of Phuket’s COVID situation in English-language media, specifically suggesting Richard Barrow and The Phuket News.

The meeting noted that there are currently approximately 11,000 foreigners living in Phuket.

“As a result of this meeting, Phuket Province will use [the information learned] to improve working guidelines to provide care for foreign tourists in the Phuket area to be effective with the ultimate goal of expats to be taken care of and safe from COVID-19,” the report concluded.

Of note, for the past week Phuket Immigration has been posting a notice telling foreigners in Phuket to strictly follow COVID prevention measures.

However, no explanation has been provided as to what inspired the Phuket Immigration Office to start heavily emphasising the need for people to follow COVID prevention measures.

Yesterday was the first time the Phuket Immigration Office delivered a warning to foreigners in Phuket that they may have their stay in the country annulled if they are caught no following the COVID prevention measures.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

skip | 28 April 2021 - 16:37:20 

covid restrictions will never end regardless of being vaccinated or not. restrictions are here to stay until some country or the population defies the WHO mandates ! the vaccine rollout has created infectious people (shedding ) and has infected many and some will die. As all incoming people are covid tested, where else woud the increase in positive tests come from ? i am all ears.

CaptainJack69 | 28 April 2021 - 13:34:05 

1. What repercussions do Thais face for not being "socially responsible"?

2. How does a "tourist" "live" on Phuket?

3. When will foreign RESIDENTS be eligible for vaccination?

LOTS of anti-foreigner rhetoric here, apparently supported by some foreign consuls. 

Diplomats, your job is to protect the interests of your people abroad, not reinforce racial preju...

Fascinated | 28 April 2021 - 13:23:27 

Ahh- the 'dirty farangs strike again'. When in doubt start the blame game.  I guess the groups of maskless Thais gathering in Kamala on the beach and in gardens ARE being responsible. Any chance of a heads up from the Gov as to when jabs will be available ?

Kurt | 28 April 2021 - 11:05:22 

Hammering on Covid 'social responsibility' of the 11,000 foreigners living on Phuket? They almost give the impression that the bad Covid-19 situation on Phuket is 'fault' of the dirty foreigners, while Governors allow flights/road transport coming untested/vaccinated to Phuket. Why refuse Phuket Officialdom till now to vaccinate the here living/working 11,000 foreigners?

Christy Sweet | 28 April 2021 - 10:42:08 

Re masks-If you want to keep out particles, better to wear the blue side facing inward, that's the filter.  Surgeons wear the blue side out to keep particles in and not on patients. And no thanks  to the 52 % effective Sinovac vaccine. Better to self lock-down.

LALALA | 28 April 2021 - 10:31:18 

So this is a chance for a free ticket out for people who are still in LOScam.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: School pushed until June as Prime Minister’s powers increased || April 28
Residents threaten to torch conference hall if used as field hospital
Phuket officials re-release COVID measures order in English
Phuket health chief assures enough hospital beds for COVID patients
Electricity outage to affect Kamala
All bridges to Phuket to close late night as health officials ‘exhausted’
Sinovac jab did not kill saleswoman: committee
Local AstraZeneca vaccine ‘fit for use’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Record Thailand Covid deaths as premier fined over face mask || April 27
Major water supply outage to hit heart of Phuket Town
Myanmar insurgents say they razed military base near Thai border
Travelling Phuket expats test positive on return home
Dozen private clinics, labs face legal action over control measures
Probe as woman dies shortly after Sinovac jab
Prayut among first fined for breaking mask rule

 

Phuket community
Phuket health chief assures enough hospital beds for COVID patients

another silly statement..if covid infection rise they will run out of bed in No time......(Read More)

Phuket foreigners told to be COVID ‘socially responsible’ or face expulsion

covid restrictions will never end regardless of being vaccinated or not. restrictions are here to st...(Read More)

Sinovac jab did not kill saleswoman: committee

@Kurt. Wow, you are actually spot on correct. Some kind of food killed her but let's not save a...(Read More)

All bridges to Phuket to close late night as health officials ‘exhausted’

So, there was sufficient staff for 24 hour checks of hundreds or thousands of vehicles. Now, becaus...(Read More)

Forget drink-drivers, focus on halting COVID, cops told

wow great from now on we can drink and drive so safely.....wtf...... ...(Read More)

What does it take to win an election in Phuket?

everyone knows what it takes to win any political seat in this country...and even more in this islan...(Read More)

All bridges to Phuket to close late night as health officials ‘exhausted’

for once that they actually do some work........(Read More)

Local AstraZeneca vaccine ‘fit for use’

i rather have the chinese one... could not trust anything produce in Thailand nor from this BioSiam ...(Read More)

Phuket foreigners told to be COVID ‘socially responsible’ or face expulsion

1. What repercussions do Thais face for not being "socially responsible"? 2. How does a...(Read More)

Phuket foreigners told to be COVID ‘socially responsible’ or face expulsion

Ahh- the 'dirty farangs strike again'. When in doubt start the blame game. I guess the grou...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MIA KAI HIGHER
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Brightview Center
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Property in Phuket
Thanyapura
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dan About Thailand
Art-Tec Design
UWC Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/

 