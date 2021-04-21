Full Phuket COVID restrictions order published

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Government has published the full order listing all the requirements to be observed until at last Apr 30 to help contain the spread of COVID-19 during the current break.

Wednesday 21 April 2021, 11:27AM

The five-page order was dated and signed by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew yesterday, and marked to come into effect today (Apr 21).

The order was posted after 5:30pm yesterday evening.

The order confirms that all pubs, bars and other “entertainment” venues that were previously ordered to close from Apr 9-18 are now ordered to remain closed until Apr 30.

All in-person classes at any educational institutions, including language schools, are prohibited.

It is forbidden to organise activities involving groups of more than 50 people unless authorised by the competent official, or is an activity performed by a competent official, or is an activity in an area designated as a quarantine facility. Any such activities that are authorised must followed COVID protection measures

Massage parlours and traditional massage businesses, massages at spa businesses, massage businesses for health, massage businesses for beauty, including Thai massage establishments, foot massages and other similar businesses are suspended. Traditional treatments at medical facilities are permitted.

No permits are to be issued to permit any form of gambling, including cockfighting, fish fighting, Thai boxing and the playing of card games, where the holding of any such activity involves spectators in person.

It is prohibited to operate a snorkelling or scuba diving business.

Walking Street markets are prohibited.

It is forbidden to join social activities, drink alcohol or alcoholic beverages in public areas such as parks, playgrounds, canal roads, roads around reservoirs, public caves, etc.

All restaurants and other food businesses are prohibited from having customers on premises after 9pm, though the business may continue to sell food and beverages to be consumed elsewhere until 11pm.

All types of restaurants and food centres are prohibited from selling alcohol and the consumption of liquor or alcoholic beverages is prohibited on the premises.

Department stores, shopping centers, community malls or other similar establishments must close at 9pm. They must not hold any promotional activities and must limit the number of visitors during open hours. All game machines and amusement centres at the site are not allowed to operate.

Cinemas, theaters, water parks, swimming pools ‒both government and private ‒ that are open to the public, including swimming pools for competitive athletes, are not allowed to open.

Convenience stores, supermarkets, night markets must close at 11pm, and may reopen at 4am.

Stadiums or places for outdoor exercise must close at 9pm. Indoor fitness courts such as gyms, fitness centres and badminton courts, are prohibited from opening.

The order also mandates that all ports of entry to the province ‒ by land, sea and air ‒ are monitored and arrivals are screened for entry to the province, “especially the travel of persons from the situation designated as the highest control area”.

“People should refrain from organising social events in the form of parties, banquets or festivities during this time unless it is a traditional ceremony such as a funeral, ordination or wedding. If the activity cannot be postponed, then it is to be held in accordance with all COVID protection measures,” the order notes.

All people were asked to work at home where possible, and for on-site work arrangements to be organised to minimise the risk of spreading infection.

All persons leaving home, work or other location to enter a public area must wear a face mask at all times unless eating, drinking or exercising.

Any person deemed to be at risk of infection may be ordered into quarantine immediately by a health official, and are to remain in quarantine until a medical officer has deemed the person safe to be released.

Any person who believes they may be infected are to notify health officials immediately.

ARRIVALS FROM RED ZONES

Those arriving from the highest control areas (red) in 17 provinces, including Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Chon Buri, Samut Prakan, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Samut Sakhon, Pathum Thani, Nakhon Pathom, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nonthaburi, Songkhla, Tak, Udon Thani, Suphanburi, Sa Kaeo, Rayong and Khon Kaen, or other area indicated by the Virus Infection Epidemic Management Center for COVID-19 must do as follows:

Visitors to Phuket from Phuket International Airport, Tha Chatchai Checkpoint, all ports in Phuket must have completed two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine recognised by the Thai FDA or the traveller must have been tested for COVID-19 by RT-PCR within 72 hours before departure and be able to prove this with a medical certificate.

If the traveller is unable to provide either document, they "must be tested for COVID-19 by Antigen Rapid Test”, the order mandated.

“The Ministry of Public Health is responsible for the cost, except foreigners must be responsible for their own expenses,” the order notes.

“And if the test results show COVID-19, the traveler must go to the nearest hospital immediately,” it adds

All arrivals from red zones must install the MorChana app on their phones and share their location for the duration of their stay in Phuket, and must register their travel details through the www.gophuget.com web portal. Those unable to register their travel details online must report themselves to an officer at the municipality or a local administration office.

They must also observe all COVID protection measures, maintain at least one metre distance from other people, refrain from going in public places or a place where there are large numbers of people, and are not to share personal items with others.

All hotels and other traveller accommodation establishments must screen arrivals from red zones by screening for symptoms and checking for fever at first reception, check that the MorChana app is installed and that the guest’s travel details are registered on www.gophuget.com, and inform the guest of the requirements for travelling to Phuket.

The hotel or guest accommodation operator must maintain a record of the time, date and places that the guest visited during their stay and report this to the District Response Operation Center (EOC district, municipality, SAO), for disease monitoring according to the disease control measures of the Ministry of Public Health.

Those arriving from red zones and staying at home in Phuket are to report their own movements to the District Response Center (EOC district, municipality, SAO) for their area

Hotel operators, apartment management, resorts, hosts or house supervisors, owners or operator supervisor of properties where red-zone arrivals stay who do not provide these details to the relevant officials may be punished under Section 49 of the Communicable Diseases Act 2015, which may incur up to one month imprisonment or a fine not exceeding B10,000, or both.

ARRIVALS FROM ORANGE ZONES

(the rest of the country)



For passengers arriving from controlled areas (orange) 59 provinces, including Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Ubon Ratchathani, Saraburi, Surat Thani, Nakhon Sawan, Chumphon, Phitsanulok, Nakhon Sri Thammarat, Narathiwat, Ratchaburi, Chachoengsao, Phetchaburi, Kanchanaburi, Chanthaburi, Chiang Rai, Prachinburi, Buriram, Lopburi, Maha Sarakham, Trat Chaiyaphum, Ang Thong, Surin, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Uthai Thani, Nakhon Ratchasima. Phetchabun, Krabi, Lampang, Kamphaeng Phet, Sukhothai, Phayao, Nong Khai, Loei, Phichit, Ranong, Roi Et, Sakon Nakhon, Phang Nga, Yasothon, Pattani, Phrae, Trang, Uttaradit, Nan, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Phanom, Bueng Kan, Phatthalung, Kalasin, Satun and Mukdahan, or other area indicated by the Virus Infection Epidemic Management Center for COVID-19 must do as follows:

Visitors to Phuket from Phuket International Airport are asked to present certificates proving they have completed two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine recognised by the Thai FDA or have been tested for COVID-19 by RT-PCR within 72 hours before departure.

If such documents cannot be presented, the arrivals “must be tested for COVID-19 by Antigen Rapid Test”.

Again, the order noted, “The Ministry of Public Health is responsible for the cost, except foreigners must be responsible for their own expenses.

“And if the test results show COVID-19 Travelers must go to the nearest hospital immediately,” the order repeats.

People arriving from any of the orange-zone provinces entering Phuket by land or sea are not required to present the same evidence required to enter Phuket by air.

Instead, they are asked only to install the MorChana app on their phones and share their location for the duration of their stay in Phuket, to register their travel details on www.gophuget.com. Those unable to report their travel details online must inform an officer at the local municipality or a local administration office for where they are staying immediately after arriving.

All arrivals are ordered to strictly follow the instructions of the District Response Center (EOC of Tambon, Municipality, SAO) adn to self-monitor for signs of infection. If they suspect they are infected they are to to see a doctor at the nearest hospital or health centre immediately.

The order warned, “Persons intentionally concealing their travel information or reporting false information to the communicable disease control officer impedes investigation and control of the disease, resulting in the spread of the virus. Such action may be considered a violation of obeying an order of a communicable disease control officer, which is an offense under the Communicable Diseases Act, B.E. 2558.”

All people were asked to observe the D-M-H-T-T COVID-19 preventive measures, as follows:

D - Distancing = spacing between each other

M - Mask Wearing = Always wear a cloth mask / face mask

H - Hand Washing = Hand washing often

T - Testing = Measure temperature test for COVID-19 (specific cases)

T - Thai Chana = Install ThaiChana app and the MorChana app



“If anyone violates or fails to comply with this order it may be an offense under Section 52 of the Communicable Diseases Act 2015, liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding one year or a fine not exceeding one hundred thousand baht, or both, and may be punished under Section 18 of the Emergency Decree on Public Administration in Emergency Situation B.E. 2548 in accordance with the regulations issued under Section 9 of the Emergency Decree on Public Administration in Emergency Situation B.E. 2548, and shall be liable to imprisonment for a term of not exceeding two years o a fine not exceeding forty thousand baht or both,” the order warned.