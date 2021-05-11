Brits fined B6,000 in Phuket for illegal family gathering of six

PHUKET: Two British nationals in Phuket have been fined B6,000 each for holding an illegal gathering by having a total of only six people at a family gathering at a private home in Baan Layan, Cherng Talay, on Phuket’s west coast.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 11 May 2021, 11:49AM

The illegal family gathering that saw two British nationals arrested for ’holding a party’. Photo: Cherng Talay Police

Cherng Talay Police, under command of Chief Col Pirachart Pombunmee and led by Capt Prasan Ketsaro, raided the home at about 5pm Sunday (May 9).

The raid was conducted after a “tip-off’ by local residents, said the report by Capt Prasan.

The name of the informant was not revealed.

Also present during the raid were the Cherng Talay subdistrict chief (Kannan) Jirayut Jirasunthornkul and the village chief (Phu Yai Baan) for Moo 6 Cherng Talay Suchart Yuyen and his assistant Yongyut Khononghai.

The two were arrested at the house* and charged for “acting against the Communicable Diseases Act, B.E. 2558 (2015) and the Phuket Provincial Order No. 2284/2564 Section 5,” Capt Prasan wrote in his report.

Section 5 of Phuket Provincial Order No. 2284/2564 was issued by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew on Apr 28. The section mandates: “For social activities, all people must refrain gathering for celebration, such as birthday parties, welcome or farewell parties, or others, except traditional events, such as funerals, weddings, or ordination. If the event cannot be postponed, the organiser must strictly follow the disease control measure to reduce the risk to spread the disease.”

While the report by Capt Prasan did not explain what penalty the two will face, Col Pirachart of the Cherng Talay Police confirmed to The Phuket News this morning (May 11) that both British nationals were taken to Cherng Talay Police Station and fined B6,000 each.

“We are calling for the other four foreigners present at the house on that day to come to the police station and face a charge,” Col Pirachart said.

* The Phuket News is withholding the names of the two British nationals arrested at their request, but notes that the names have been widely published in Thai news reports in English, as provided by the police.