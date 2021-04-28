The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket officials re-release COVID measures order in English

Phuket officials re-release COVID measures order in English

PHUKET: Following a meeting with consuls representing at least 14 countries yesterday, the Phuket Provincial Government today (Apr 28) re-posted online the English-language version of the original order implementing the COVID prevention measures that are to remain in effect until at least Friday (Apr 30).

Wednesday 28 April 2021, 05:42PM

Page 1 of the order published in English. Image: PR Phuket

Page 1 of the order published in English. Image: PR Phuket

Page 1 of the order published in English. Image: PR Phuket

Page 1 of the order published in English. Image: PR Phuket

Page 2 of the order published in English. Image: PR Phuket

Page 2 of the order published in English. Image: PR Phuket

Page 3 of the order published in English. Image: PR Phuket

Page 3 of the order published in English. Image: PR Phuket

Page 4 of the order published in English. Image: PR Phuket

Page 4 of the order published in English. Image: PR Phuket

Page 5 of the order published in English. Image: PR Phuket

Page 5 of the order published in English. Image: PR Phuket

Page 6 of the order published in English. Image: PR Phuket

Page 6 of the order published in English. Image: PR Phuket

Page 7 of the order published in English. Image: PR Phuket

Page 7 of the order published in English. Image: PR Phuket

« »

The order re-posted in English today was the original order issued by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew on Apr 20 and is the first ‒ and only ‒ order issued in Phuket in English during the current outbreak.

The order in English language was originally posted online by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department on Apr 22.

The Phuket News posted its report online on Apr 21.

The order is dated as in effect from Apr 22 through Apr 30.

The dating of such COVID-prevention-measure orders has become standard practice as they can be quickly and easily extended with another fresh “blanket order” extending the previous order issued.

However, The Phuket News notes that several key policies have been implemented since the original order was issued on Apr 20.

Internal - Phuket News TV

Most important among them for Phuket residents is that Phuket people who leave the province and return now face having to undergo a rapid antigen test to return home if they are unable to prove they are fully vaccinated or present a COVID-free certificate issued within 72 hours of arriving.

The order re-published in English today recognises only 17 red zone provinces that this requirement was originally applied to.

However, Phuket was originally designated a “red zone” province along with the 17 other red zone provinces by the Centre of COVID Situation Administration (CCSA) in Bangkok.

Further, Phuket officials have since added Nakhon Sri Thammarat, Surat Thani and Narathiwat  to the list of “red zone provinces” that the rapid test requirement applies to.

Also yet to come into effect is an order mandating the closure of all bridges onto and off Phuket ‒ there are three of them ‒ from 11pm to 5am each night.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: School pushed until June as Prime Minister’s powers increased || April 28
Residents threaten to torch conference hall if used as field hospital
Phuket health chief assures enough hospital beds for COVID patients
Electricity outage to affect Kamala
All bridges to Phuket to close late night as health officials ‘exhausted’
Phuket foreigners told to be COVID ‘socially responsible’ or face expulsion
Sinovac jab did not kill saleswoman: committee
Local AstraZeneca vaccine ‘fit for use’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Record Thailand Covid deaths as premier fined over face mask || April 27
Major water supply outage to hit heart of Phuket Town
Myanmar insurgents say they razed military base near Thai border
Travelling Phuket expats test positive on return home
Dozen private clinics, labs face legal action over control measures
Probe as woman dies shortly after Sinovac jab
Prayut among first fined for breaking mask rule

 

Phuket community
Phuket health chief assures enough hospital beds for COVID patients

another silly statement..if covid infection rise they will run out of bed in No time......(Read More)

Phuket foreigners told to be COVID ‘socially responsible’ or face expulsion

covid restrictions will never end regardless of being vaccinated or not. restrictions are here to st...(Read More)

Sinovac jab did not kill saleswoman: committee

@Kurt. Wow, you are actually spot on correct. Some kind of food killed her but let's not save a...(Read More)

All bridges to Phuket to close late night as health officials ‘exhausted’

So, there was sufficient staff for 24 hour checks of hundreds or thousands of vehicles. Now, becaus...(Read More)

Forget drink-drivers, focus on halting COVID, cops told

wow great from now on we can drink and drive so safely.....wtf...... ...(Read More)

What does it take to win an election in Phuket?

everyone knows what it takes to win any political seat in this country...and even more in this islan...(Read More)

All bridges to Phuket to close late night as health officials ‘exhausted’

for once that they actually do some work........(Read More)

Local AstraZeneca vaccine ‘fit for use’

i rather have the chinese one... could not trust anything produce in Thailand nor from this BioSiam ...(Read More)

Phuket foreigners told to be COVID ‘socially responsible’ or face expulsion

1. What repercussions do Thais face for not being "socially responsible"? 2. How does a...(Read More)

Phuket foreigners told to be COVID ‘socially responsible’ or face expulsion

Ahh- the 'dirty farangs strike again'. When in doubt start the blame game. I guess the grou...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MIA KAI HIGHER
Art-Tec Design
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thanyapura
UWC Thailand
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
https://sgssecurity.com/
Brightview Center
Property in Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Dan About Thailand
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket

 