The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

All bridges to Phuket to close late night as health officials ‘exhausted’

All bridges to Phuket to close late night as health officials ‘exhausted’

PHUKET: All bridges onto and off the island are to be closed to all traffic, except emergency service vehicles and trucks delivering goods, from 11pm to 5am each night to help exhausted health officers cope with the volume of people being checked for COVID-19, Phuket Vice Governor Piyapong Choowong confirmed. 

Wednesday 28 April 2021, 01:15PM

Image: PR Phuket

Image: PR Phuket

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew at the meeting yesterday (Apr 27). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew at the meeting yesterday (Apr 27). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Vice Governor Piyapong Choowong at the meeting yesterday (Apr 27). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Vice Governor Piyapong Choowong at the meeting yesterday (Apr 27). Photo: PR Phuket

« »

“Phuket Check Point at Tha Chatchai will be closed from 11pm to 5am each night,” V/Gov Piyapong explained after the meeting of the Communicable Disease Committee yesterday (Apr 27).

“The checkpoint has been open 24 hours, our staff are exhausted, and only a few vehicles pass through the checkpoint in the nighttime,” he said.

“To make the management at the checkpoint better, we have decided to close the checkpoint during the night. However, we have exempted vehicles transporting necessary goods and other essential services. These people must apply for approval in advance, as we have already informed operators to follow the rule,” he added. 

“For those who are worried about the exact hours and when the checkpoint will be closed, please follow up official announcements. The official order may come in one to two days. I just want to inform the public so they can prepare,” V/Gov Piyapong said.

“The closure [during the night] will last about two weeks, it will not be for the long term,” he added.

V/Gov Piyapong also explained that the committee had resolved to reduce the number of people allowed to attend activities from 50 down to 30.

“Previously, we allowed not more than 50 people, but right now we have reduced that to 30 people, except for meetings held by officials or traditional ceremonies, such as funerals, which can still be held with strict disease control measures [and with prior approval from local authorities],” he said

Thai Residential

“During the meeting we were asked about people holding celebrations. I would say a celebration is a type of gathering that is banned, no matter how many people gather,” he said.

The third issue discussed and resolved by the committee yesterday was cockfighting, he added.

“An operator of a cockfight venue asked that although the venues have been ordered closed, can cock owners conduct training at the venue,” V/Gov Piyapong said.

“The venues for cock fighting, fish fighting, bull fighting and any kind of gambling must be closed for both fighting and training,” he said clearly.

“Additionally, I want to point out that drinking alcohol in public places was banned in the first order [issued for the current outbreak],” V/Gov Piyapong noted.

“In the order, we gave only one example like beaches, but you must understand the concept of public places. We mean every public place which may not be [specifically] mentioned in the order,” he added.

“For reopening tutorial schools, we will consider that later,” V/Gov Piyapong said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Foot | 28 April 2021 - 16:20:40 

So, there was sufficient staff for 24 hour checks of hundreds or thousands of vehicles.  Now, because of COVID, the staff is exhausted even though the work load had considerably lessened.  Unless there has been a layoff of some of the staff or loss due to COVID hospitalization, why are those remaining exhausted?

lelecuneo | 28 April 2021 - 14:24:34 

for once that they actually do some work.....

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: School pushed until June as Prime Minister’s powers increased || April 28
Residents threaten to torch conference hall if used as field hospital
Phuket officials re-release COVID measures order in English
Phuket health chief assures enough hospital beds for COVID patients
Electricity outage to affect Kamala
Phuket foreigners told to be COVID ‘socially responsible’ or face expulsion
Sinovac jab did not kill saleswoman: committee
Local AstraZeneca vaccine ‘fit for use’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Record Thailand Covid deaths as premier fined over face mask || April 27
Major water supply outage to hit heart of Phuket Town
Myanmar insurgents say they razed military base near Thai border
Travelling Phuket expats test positive on return home
Dozen private clinics, labs face legal action over control measures
Probe as woman dies shortly after Sinovac jab
Prayut among first fined for breaking mask rule

 

Phuket community
Phuket health chief assures enough hospital beds for COVID patients

another silly statement..if covid infection rise they will run out of bed in No time......(Read More)

Phuket foreigners told to be COVID ‘socially responsible’ or face expulsion

covid restrictions will never end regardless of being vaccinated or not. restrictions are here to st...(Read More)

Sinovac jab did not kill saleswoman: committee

@Kurt. Wow, you are actually spot on correct. Some kind of food killed her but let's not save a...(Read More)

All bridges to Phuket to close late night as health officials ‘exhausted’

So, there was sufficient staff for 24 hour checks of hundreds or thousands of vehicles. Now, becaus...(Read More)

Forget drink-drivers, focus on halting COVID, cops told

wow great from now on we can drink and drive so safely.....wtf...... ...(Read More)

What does it take to win an election in Phuket?

everyone knows what it takes to win any political seat in this country...and even more in this islan...(Read More)

All bridges to Phuket to close late night as health officials ‘exhausted’

for once that they actually do some work........(Read More)

Local AstraZeneca vaccine ‘fit for use’

i rather have the chinese one... could not trust anything produce in Thailand nor from this BioSiam ...(Read More)

Phuket foreigners told to be COVID ‘socially responsible’ or face expulsion

1. What repercussions do Thais face for not being "socially responsible"? 2. How does a...(Read More)

Phuket foreigners told to be COVID ‘socially responsible’ or face expulsion

Ahh- the 'dirty farangs strike again'. When in doubt start the blame game. I guess the grou...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MIA KAI HIGHER
https://sgssecurity.com/
Dan About Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Property in Phuket
Phuket Property
UWC Thailand
Art-Tec Design
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket

 