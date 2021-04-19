The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Covid closures extended as Thailand cases hit +43,000 || April 19

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Covid closures extended as Thailand cases hit +43,000 || April 19

PHUKET XTRA - April 19 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Entertainment venues, indoor fitness centers closed until May 1st |:| 30 Chalong cops in self-quarantine |:| Public EV buses for Phuket |:| Turtle nest found in Rawai! |:| Thailand Covid update Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Monday 19 April 2021, 06:39PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Efforts underway to prevent iconic James Bond Island from collapsing
Major power outages to affect Patong
Cherng Talay falls, Phuket COVID infections reach 208
Phuket arrivals in other provinces face quarantine measures
Turtle nest found near Promthep Cape
30 Chalong Police officers ordered to self-quarantine
Fatal Tesla crash believed to be driverless
Government defends Chinese vaccine amid social media concern
CAAT wants late-night flights scrapped to curb COVID spread
Phuket’s pink buses make way for EV
Entertainment venue closure extended, snorkeling and diving prohibited
Myanmar junta leader to attend Asean summit
A total of 277 road deaths over Songkran
Siam Bioscience confident of delivering vaccine jabs on time
Phuket Opinion: The July 1 dilemma

 

Phuket community
Phuket arrivals in other provinces face quarantine measures

Can someone please explain to 'Christy Sweet', in simple language......(Read More)

Sustainably Yours: Science and Conspiracy Theories

When basic facts cannot be agreed upon, meaningful discourse is not possible. News sites giving in ...(Read More)

Phuket arrivals in other provinces face quarantine measures

Wot?...(Read More)

Sustainably Yours: Science and Conspiracy Theories

mich, are you wearing your tin foil hat? Wow! ...(Read More)

Entertainment venue closure extended, snorkeling and diving prohibited

Dear Foot, for what I know Cafè del Mar, Illuzion and Shelter only hosted the event. The Bkk based ...(Read More)

Entertainment venue closure extended, snorkeling and diving prohibited

Charles @i am working on the assumption that diving or snorkeling off the beach is ok, people cramme...(Read More)

30 Chalong Police officers ordered to self-quarantine

Please, no playing down- or damage control games. This is serious. 30 officers now at home, possible...(Read More)

COVID passenger warning for Phuket flights

The photos are clearly showing that per 5 rows on both sides only 1 window seat can be safely occupi...(Read More)

CAAT wants late-night flights scrapped to curb COVID spread

What’s the difference between night time flights vs day time? The people who would have flown on t...(Read More)

COVID passenger warning for Phuket flights

When they start fast testing/swapping prior the flight take off? Ask people to be in airport 3 hrs p...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MIA KAI HIGHER
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Art-Tec Design
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Property in Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thanyapura
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
UWC Thailand
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
Phuket Property
Dan About Thailand

 