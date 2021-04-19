PHUKET XTRA - April 19 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Entertainment venues, indoor fitness centers closed until May 1st |:| 30 Chalong cops in self-quarantine |:| Public EV buses for Phuket |:| Turtle nest found in Rawai! |:| Thailand Covid update Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Monday 19 April 2021, 06:39PM
