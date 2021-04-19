The Phuket News
Turtle nest found near Promthep Cape

PHUKET: Officers at the Phuket Marine Biological Center (PMBC) have confirmed that a nest of eggs believed to have been laid by a green sea turtle has been found on Laem Pai Beach, in Moo 6, Baan Laem Promthep, Rawai, near the southernmost point of the island.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 19 April 2021, 10:25AM

Aroon Soros, who is waiting on official confirmation of his re-election as Mayor of Rawai, went to the beach yesterday (Apr 18) after being informed that local resident Plernthana Chartsuk, 45, had found a turtle tracks on the beach at 10pm Saturday night.

Mr Plernthana informed an officer at Rawai Municipality who later called the PMBC to come and inspect the nest.

Officers located the nest and deemed it was in a safe location, higher than the high tide mark, and decided to leave the eggs in place.

A fence was installed around the nest and officers were assigned to protect and monitor the nest 24 hours a day.

One PMBC officer said that the tracks in the sand indicated that the nest was laid by a green sea turtle.

The tracks measured a metre wide. The turtle that laid the eggs is believed to weigh about 60-70 kilograms, the officer said.

The PMBC officers do not know how many eggs are in the nest, as they did not move them, the officer noted.

However, he said he believed that the nest would contain about 100-120 eggs.

“I will order DDPM officers and civil defense volunteers to monitor the beach and the nest, as we believe that it is highly possible that more turtles will come to lay their eggs on the beach,” Mr Aroon said.

