30 Chalong Police officers ordered to self-quarantine

30 Chalong Police officers ordered to self-quarantine

PHUKET: Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Pornsak Nuannoo has played down concerns over 30 officers at Chalong Police Station being ordered to self-quarantine after it became known that two people now confirmed as infected with COVID-19 had visited the police station on April 10-11.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthpolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 19 April 2021, 09:26AM

Chalong Police Station. Photo: The Phuket News / file

Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Pornsak Nuannoo played down concerns that officers qat Chalong Police Station were infected with COVID-19. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Maj Gen Pornsak yesterday (Apr 18) denied rumours that any officers at Chalong Police Station were infected with COVID-19.

The 30 officers were ordered to self-quarantine for 14 days as a precaution. They have been sent for “preliminary testing”, he added.

Twelve of the officers were considered “high risk”, and the remaining 18 officers were considered “low risk”, Maj Gen Pornsak said.

The rumours circulating were claiming that officers at the station themselves had tested positive for COVID-19.

“These are just rumours,” he said.

Chalong Police often eat together at the Yak Yai Market across the road from the police station.

Sanong Wanich, 37, of the Mae Boom Kitchen food stall at the market, said that the officers always observed COVID-protection measures when they came to eat together.

Market owner Kannika Hempraphan, 46, assured that all COVID-protection measures were practiced at the market.

“We have temperature checking, hand washing gel available and spacing for each order. The tables are wiped clean with alcohol all the time after the customer leaves the table, and all vendors wear a mask,” she said.

Ms Kannika urged people to not be dispirited during the current outbreak.

The COVID situation during the first and second waves was tolerable, but this third wave is very fast. Many people have little funds, little savings, and don’t know how to get by,” she said.

“Do not be discouraged. It will not last long. Most importantly, we must take care of ourselves first. The market orders everyone to be aware of themselves by wearing a mask, washing their hands with gel and keeping their distance. Everyone has to take the best care of themselves during this time,” Ms Kannika added.

Kurt | 19 April 2021 - 09:53:13 

Please, no playing down- or damage control games. This is serious. 30 officers now at home, possible infecting their families if the outcome later shows they are Covid-19 positive. They should have been quarantined.

 

