PHUKET: Following yesterday’s (Apr 17) meeting of the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee, it has been confirmed that the closure of entertainment venues has been extended and that diving and snorkeling have been listed as prohibited after a recent spate of 10 cases were detected related to the activities.

CoronavirusCOVID-19Safetyhealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Sunday 18 April 2021, 11:45AM

The order. Photo: PR Phuket.

The committee agreed to continue following the national order issued by the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) and also confirmed that there will be no lockdown in Phuket due to the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic so far in affecting the economy, tourism, people’s businesses and livelihoods.

Those travelling to Phuket from the other 17 listed red zone provinces will not have to enter any period of quarantine but strict adherence to disease control measures is strongly encouraged, including wearing of face masks, social-distancing, washing of hands and use of santitiser products.

“Arrivals from the 17 provinces must install the Mor Chana app, accessible via www.gophuget.com and report themselves to the staff of the Emergency Operation Center (EOC) in your subdistrict,” Vice Governor Vikrom Jakthee said.

MIA KAI HIGHER

“If you stay in a hotel, please inform hotel staff where you come from, so that they can report to the EOC staff for you.

“In regards to entertainment venues, initially we had ordered operators to close from Apr 9-18, but have revised this and will extend closures until May 1,” V/G Vikrom added.

Foot | 18 April 2021 - 13:33:57 

Have the bosses at Cafe Del Mar, in Kamala, been jailed yet for making Kamala a hotbed for COVID-19?

 

