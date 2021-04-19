The Phuket News
Phuket arrivals in other provinces face quarantine measures

PHUKET: People from Phuket heading for Surat Thani or even Krabi now face quarantine on arrival now that Phuket has been classified as a ‘red zone’ for COVID infections amid the current outbreak.

By The Phuket News

Monday 19 April 2021, 12:13PM

In total 47 provinces so far have introduced strong measures, including mandatory quarantine, for people arriving from red-zone areas, including Phuket. Image: Ministry of Interior

Krabi has introduced possible quarantine measures for people arriving from Phuket. Image: PR Krabi
Phang Nga has introduced possible quarantine measures for people arriving from Phuket. Image: PR Phang Nga
The full raft of COVID-19 protection measures ordered by the CCSA on Friday are now in effect in Phang Nga. Image: PR Phang Nga

The sterner measures for Phuket arrivals comes as the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) confirms that the number of confirmed infections on the island has climbed to 208.

The move also follows the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) in Bangkok on Friday “re-categorising” Phuket as among 18 ‘red zone’ provinces in the country.

As such, officials in Surat Thani province, home to Koh Samui, issued an order on Saturday for all arrivals from red-zone areas to face sterner requirements for entering Surat Thani province.

People from Phuket arriving in Surat Thani must now scan and register through the “Save Surat” web portal (click here).

All arrivals from red-zone areas will also face a mandatory 14-day quarantine on arrival, the Surat Thani provincial order noted.

Provincial officials in Krabi province, across the bay from Phuket, on Saturday also issued their own provincial order for all arrivals from red-zone areas.

People arriving from Phuket must now register on the Krabi provincial web portal “QT 14” (click here.)

Arrivals from red-zone areas will not face any mandatory quarantine if they can prove they tested negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours before arriving in Krabi, or if they can prove they are fully vaccinated against the virus (must prove two injections, depending on the vaccine used).

Any arrivals unable to satisfy these requirements must observe a mandatory 14-day quarantine on arrival in Krabi, the Krabi provincial order noted.

Phang Nga Governor Chamroen Tipayapongtada, who years ago served as Governor of Phuket, also issued a revised order ramping up the COVID-protection measures in Phang Nga province as mandated by the CCSA on Friday.

Under the new provincial order for Phang Nga, all the forced closure of schools and entertainment venues is enforced as well as the closure of shopping centres at 9pm and the forced operating hours of 24-hour sotrestores to 4am to 11pm.

However, the requirements for people arriving from Phuket and other red-zone areas has not changed since the Phang Nga provincial order issued last week.

All people arriving in Phang Nga from red-zone areas including Phuket will be first be risk assessed to determine whether or not they will be forced to observe a 14-day mandatory quarantine.

Of note, the order marks that the 14-day quarantine can be observed “at home”. The order made no mention of where people not from Phang Nga are expected to observe a mandatory quarantine if required.

The order did note that no quarantine will be required of anyone who have been released from a quarantine within three days of arriving in Phang Nga.

People who have had their first vaccination injection at least two weeks earlier will also not be required to observe any mandatory quarantine, the order added.

Day trippers to Phang Nga are required to just follow the DMHTT COVID-protection measures, the order said.

Since the nationwide order by the CCSA to ramp up COVID-protection measures was issued on Friday, 47 provinces in the country have issued their own orders which may result in arrivals from red-zone areas having to observe a quarantine period on arrival.

However, each province has the right to implement its own measures.

People in Phuket looking to travel to any other provinces in the country are advised to confirm with official sources in the destination province of any requirements for people arriving from Phuket.

The 47 provinces so far (latest update as of 9pm yesterday ‒ Apr 18) are:

North ‒ 15 provinces: Kamphaeng Phet, Chiang Mai, Tak, Nan, Phayao, Phetchabun, Phrae, Lamphun, Uthai Thani, Nakhon Sawan, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, Phichit, Lampang and Sukhothai. 

Northeast ‒ 15 provinces: Khon Kaen, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Phanom, Bueng Kan, Buriram, Maha Sarakham, Mukdahan, Yasothon, Sakon Nakhon, Surin, Nong Khai, Nong Bua Lamphu, Amnat Charoen, Udon Thani and Ubon Ratchathani.

Central ‒ 5 provinces: Chainat, Saraburi, Singburi, Lopburi and Nakhon Nayok.

South ‒  12 provinces: Chumphon, Trang, Narathiwat, Pattani, Phang Nga, Songkhla, Satun, Ranong, Nakhon Sri Thammarat, Krabi, Surat Thani and Phatthalung.

agogohome | 19 April 2021 - 15:45:06 

Can someone please explain to 'Christy Sweet', in simple language...

Christy Sweet | 19 April 2021 - 15:01:54 

Wot?

 

Sustainably Yours: Science and Conspiracy Theories

When basic facts cannot be agreed upon, meaningful discourse is not possible. News sites giving in ...(Read More)

