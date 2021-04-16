The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

No curfew, but full alcohol ban for restaurants

No curfew, but full alcohol ban for restaurants

PHUKET: There will be no nationwide curfew to help contain the current outbreak of COVID-19, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha confirmed today (Apr 16), but a new national order “re-categorising” the red-zone “Maximum Controlled Area” provinces - which now include Phuket ‒ will come into effect at midnight tomorrow night.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By The Phuket News

Friday 16 April 2021, 06:15PM

A full alcohol ban on all restaurants in the country will come into effect on Sunday (Apr 18)Natapanu Nopakun confirmed today. Screenshot: CCSA

A full alcohol ban on all restaurants in the country will come into effect on Sunday (Apr 18)Natapanu Nopakun confirmed today. Screenshot: CCSA

Speaking to the press after chairing the general meeting of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) today, Prime Minister Prayut stressed there would be no curfew, but said people would be strongly “encouraged” to stay at home between the hours of 11pm and 4am each night.

CCSA spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin explained the details of the new nationwide order, initially dated to be in effect from Apr 18 (00:01am, Sunday) until Apr 30, in the usual live broadcast video this afternoon.

Presenting the English-language segment of the live broadcast, Natapanu Nopakun, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Information and Deputy Spokesman of the Foreign Affairs Ministry, explained that Bangkok had the highest number of new infections today, with 312 new cases. bringing the total number of cases in Bangkok so far during the current outbreak to 2,697.

He also presented the remaining “top 10” provinces with new cases as: Chiang Mai 272 (total 1,749); Chonburi 111 (855); Prachuap Khiri Khan 100 (625); Samut Prakan 40 (515); Narathiwat 5 (330); Samut Sakhon 48 (282); Pathum Thani 26 (188); Nonthaburi 61 (174) and Songkhla 89 (162).

The number of new infections in Phuket did not rate high enough to be included in the top 10 provinces in the country.

Regardless, Mr Natapanu noted that the provinces had been “re-categorised” so that now 18 provinces were considered red-zone “Maximum Controlled Areas”, which include Phuket.

Mr Natapanu identified the 18 ‘red-zone’ provinces as: Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Chon Buri, Samut Prakan, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Samut Sakhon, Pathum Thani, Nakhon Pathom, Phuket, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nonthaburi, songkhla, Tak, Udon Thani, Suphan Buri, Sa Kaeo, Rayaong and Khon Kaen.

The remaining 59 provinces are considered “Controlled Areas”, with less stringent measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, he added.

“Nationwide, there is no curfew… The prime minister stressed this just now in his statement,” Mr Natapanu said.

“The key word is… encouraging to reduce travel and reduce movement, particularly at night time, from 11am-4am.

Dive Supply Co., Ltd.

“That is the time the CCSA encourages everybody to reduce their travel. Of course it is not banned, it is not prohibited, but the encouragement is to reduce travel, to reduce movement, during those times,” he said.

However, under the nationwide order, all entertainment venues, such as pubs and bars, throughout the country have been ordered closed, Mr Natapanu said.

“Alcoholic drinks will be banned in all restaurants... Not to be served or consumed in restaurants,” he added.

Also, any gatherings of more than 50 people are banned unless there is permission from provincial officials, amusement parks and playgrounds have been ordered closed, and all educational institutions have been closed, Mr Natapanu continued, noting that online classes can continue.

All shopping malls throughout the country have been ordered to close from 9pm, he added.

Red-zone provinces, including Phuket, have more stringent measures,

Restaurants must close to patrons at 9pm, but are allowed to serve takeout until 11pm, 

All convenience stores and supermarkets must be closed from 11pm-4am, and all gyms and fitness centres must close at 9pm, Mr Natapanu said.

People were encouraged to work from home, he added.

Mr Taweesilp in his address noted that provincial governors have the authority to introduce more stringent measures where deemed appropriate.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Covid update: No lockdown, no curfew, no alcohol at restaurants || April 16
COVID passenger warning for Phuket flights
Phuket mass vaccinations to resume
Last Tambon Standing: Cherng Talay yet to record COVID-19 infection in current Phuket outbreak
Phuket Songkran road tally holds at one death, but two more inured
Pfizer CEO: Vaccine third dose ‘likely’ needed within 12 months
No Phuket lockdown, but stronger control measures to be enforced
Lockdown not needed: Anutin
Nation will use AstraZeneca, despite blood-clot fears
Phuket arrivals in Phang Nga may face 14-day quarantine
Phuket Airport bus passengers asked to present themselves for COVID test
More drunken road accidents, but Phuket Songkran road tally remains at one dead
Bangkok Airways ‘temporarily closes’ Phuket ticketing office due to outbreak
Phuket yacht delivery to Samui stumped by pedestrian bridge
Phuket residents urged to protect themselves from COVID

 

Phuket community
US pauses J&J vaccine in blow to global immunisation drive

La, pretzel logic will not work. Vaccines worked well enough before the disinfo campaigns got under...(Read More)

Region health chief to ask Phuket to roll out lockdown measures

..Bird flu is not the snotty nose flu going around at your kid's school so to argue SARS-2 is no...(Read More)

Region health chief to ask Phuket to roll out lockdown measures

Claim not supported- "The earliest report of a case of influenza B viral encephalitis was in Lo...(Read More)

No Phuket lockdown, but stronger control measures to be enforced

As the police simply don't patrol, it would be a good idea to set up a hotline for citizens/expa...(Read More)

No Phuket lockdown, but stronger control measures to be enforced

Phuket as 'Red Zone' province should be by now in partial lock downs. EOC Registration bla b...(Read More)

US pauses J&J vaccine in blow to global immunisation drive

Sure Kurt, after using the world population as Guinea pigs for trial Phase 3 for an exaggerated glob...(Read More)

Region health chief to ask Phuket to roll out lockdown measures

Neurological symptoms are clearly affiliated with the Flu, you are directed to an article from CDC, ...(Read More)

Region health chief to ask Phuket to roll out lockdown measures

La, not at the rates of Covid, and the neurological symptoms are not affiliated with influenza. This...(Read More)

US pauses J&J vaccine in blow to global immunisation drive

Birth control pills (sold over the counter in Thailand) have a much higher rated of clotting- altho...(Read More)

Region health chief to ask Phuket to roll out lockdown measures

Lung damage Christy, I am sure you are aware of the fact that this is as well a possible permanent r...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
MIA KAI HIGHER
HeadStart International School Phuket
UWC Thailand
Brightview Center
Thanyapura
Dan About Thailand
Art-Tec Design
Property in Phuket
Phuket Property
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
https://sgssecurity.com/
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 