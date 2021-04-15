The Phuket News
Phuket arrivals in Phang Nga may face 14-day quarantine

Phuket arrivals in Phang Nga may face 14-day quarantine

PHUKET: All people travelling from Phuket to Phang Nga from this Saturday (Apr 17) will be required to report themselves to a local hospital or the local municipality for where they are staying after arriving in the province.

COVID-19Coronavirus
By The Phuket News

Thursday 15 April 2021, 05:03PM

Phang Nga Governor Chamroen Tipayapongtada issued the order yesterday (Apr 14). The order will come into effect from this Saturday (Apr 17). Photo: PR Phang Nga

If the new arrivals to Phang Nga are deemed to have engaged in any risk activities that might have exposed them to being infected with COVID-19, they may face 14 days quarantine.

The requirements follow an order issued by Phang Nga Governor Chamroen Tipayapongtada, who years ago served as Governor of Phuket, issuing a provincial order yesterday (Apr 14).

The order is marked to be in effect April 17-30.

The order mandates that all arrivals from 10 ‘red zones’ ‒ named as Bangkok, Chonburi, Chiang Mai, Narathiwat, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Sa Kaeo, Pathum Thani and Phuket ‒ must:

- Report to a hospital or the local municipality in the area where they are staying

- Make a risk assessment and sign documents attesting to their previous movements and activities. 

New arrivals must stipulate if they have visited pubs, karaoke bars or other entertainment venues with an infected person, or had any previous contact with a person now confirmed as infected with COVID-19.

“If there is a risk of any of the above, [the person] must be quarantined for 14 days or for the time spent in Phang Nga,” the order said.

“If there is no risk, there is no need to be quarantined but [the person] must perform the DMHTT measures,” the order added.

People arriving in Phang Nga from 12 ‘orange zone’ provinces ‒ Nakhon Ratchasima, Rayong, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Suphanburi, Khon Kaen, Songkhla, Udon Thani, Saraburi, Ayutthaya, Phetchaburi and Ratchaburi ‒ must do also report themselves and complete and assign the ‘risk history’ documents.

However, no quarantine will be enforced. Instead, new arrivals from the 12 ‘orange zone’ provinces must self-monitor their condition for 14 days.

Arrivals from any other provinces not mentioned above do not need to report themselves.

The provincial order also ordered the closure of many types of businesses throughout Phang Nga for the duration of the order, at this stage from Apr 17-30.

As such the following businesses have been order ‘temporarily closed’:

  1. Massage parlours and traditional massage centres
  2. Service establishments, pubs, karaoke bars
  3. All kinds of gambling venues such as cattle fighting, cockfighting, fighting fish, bird racing, horse racing, boxing stadiums
  4. Steam and herbal steam bath venues
  5. Walking streets and flea markets
  6. All game internet game shops and internet cafes
  7. Playgrounds and amusement park rides
  8. Indoor exercise facilities, gyms, fitness centres, swimming pools, and sports stadiums

The sale of alcohol and the consumption of alcohol on licenced premises must cease at 11pm each night, said the order.

People were asked to “refrain” from joining mass gatherings or activities, except with permission from the relevant contagious disease officials.

Wedding ceremonies, ordinations and funerals may be held, but must be held in accordance with COVID preventive measures, the order added.

Any changes to the order would be published accordingly, the order said.

People with enquiries regarding the order or the COVID-19 situation in Phang Nga were advised to contact the Phang Nga Provincial Health Office at Tel: 098-1313422 or Facebook: Phang Nga Provincial Public Health Office

