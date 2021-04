Phuket’s pink buses make way for EV

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation will replace its famous Pho Torng pink song taew, small public buses which have faithfully served the public for decades, with 24 electric buses, starting from Oct 1.

Sunday 18 April 2021, 01:30PM

END OF AN ERA: Phuket’s famous Pho Torng pink ‘song taews’ will soon be terminated. Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran.

The plan is part of its drive to make the city more environmentally friendly. The Pho Torng buses have been in service since 1947, and replaced rickshaws. Rawat Areerob, chairman of Phuket PAO, yesterday (Apr 17) said an auction will be held for the private sector to invest in the electric buses. One condition is that the operator must not charge students and the elderly. The EVs will be bought to run on arranged routes, and some new routes added.