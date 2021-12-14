BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket cops to give away helmets before issuing fines in road safety campaign || December 14

PHUKET XTRA - December 14 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Alcohol consumption for New Year’s Countdown |:| Quarantine extended for ’Sandbox’ visitors |:| Body of missing fisherman found |:| 8 Omicron cases in Thailand |:| Phuket launches 100% helmet campaign Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Tuesday 14 December 2021, 07:09PM

