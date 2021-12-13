Body of missing fisherman found

PHUKET: Search teams have found the body of the fishermen missing from the fishing boat that capsized off Phuket’s east coast late Saturday night.

marineSafetydeath

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 13 December 2021, 09:17AM

Prakanchai Suparat, 64, was last seen in the water separated from his fellow crewmates after the Chokhongthong fishing boat struck a sunken vessel and took on water between Koh Tapao Yai and Koh Tapao Noi about 8:20pm Saturday night (Dec 11).

His two crewmates were rescued and brought ashore at Saphan Hin yesterday, but a search continued Mr Prakanchai.

A Royal Thai Navy helicopter, Marine Police and Kusoldharm rescue workers in a rubber dinghy all scoured Phuket Bay for Mr Prakanchai, and finally found a body matching his description among mangroves about one kilometre from the mouth of the Klong Koh Phi canal.

The body was brought back to Saphan Hin, where relatives confirmed it was that of Mr Prakanchai.

His body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for post-mortem examination.