One person missing as fishing ship sinks off Phuket coast

PHUKET: The search is continuing for the missing crewman of Chokhongthong fishing boat which crashed into a shipwreck and sank near Tapao Island off Phuket coast around 8.20pm last night (Dec 11).


By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 12 December 2021, 05:36PM

A fishing boat sank off Phuket coast. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A fishing boat sank off Phuket coast. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

As crewman Jaroon Juprasert, 68, told the reporters, the boat with three people on board was coming back to Phuket after having spent four days in the sea catching fish. The catch was not big due to weather conditions.

Somewhere between Koh Tapao Yai and Koh Tapao Noi (about three or four kilometers from the shore) the vessel crashed into a wreck of a sunken ship and began to sink slowly.

The captain ordered his crew to put on life jackets, connect each other with a rope tied to the vessel and also tie empty water bottles for better buoyancy. Yet, one of the crew – Prakanchai Suparat, 64, – got lost in the sea. It is believed that the rope that was attached to him was probably loose.

Mr Prakanchai still had his life jacket with water on him. The search is ongoing.

