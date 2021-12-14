BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Thailand confirms eight Omicron cases, three more pending

Thailand confirms eight Omicron cases, three more pending

BANGKOK: Thai health authorities have confirmed eight cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant among international visitors, with the results yet to be confirmed for three more patients. The country has yet to identify any infections of the new variant of concern among local communities.

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthtourism
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Tuesday 14 December 2021, 10:29AM

Photo: NNT

Photo: NNT

The Department of Medical Sciences (DMS) yesterday (Dec 13) reported a total of 11 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant of concern, all among international visitors.

Of the total 11 cases, eight patients have already been confirmed to carry the new Omicron strain, while the confirmation for three more cases is still pending.

The eight confirmed Omicron cases reported yesterday already include the first three confirmed cases previously reported, with the five new additions among foreign visitors and Thai nationals who came from Nigeria, the UK, South Africa, the U.S., and the UAE.

The three patients currently awaiting for their results include a Thai national from DR Congo, and two visitors from the UK.

PKF Thailand

DMS Director General Dr Supakit Sirilak said Thailand has constantly been running surveillance on COVID-19 strains in the country with the Delta variant being the dominant strain.

Genomic sequencing results from random samples conducted from Nov 1 to Dec 10 identified 4,777 Delta cases, eight Alpha cases, and one Delta case.

Dr Wichan Pawan, head of the general communicable diseases bureau at the Department of Disease Control, said the number of daily new cases in Thailand remains lower than projected, adding that health officials are now discussing whether COVID-19 would eventually become an endemic.

