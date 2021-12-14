BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket marks 50 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 50 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Dec 13), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 was reported to 18,765.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 14 December 2021, 09:00AM

The PPHO report for Dec 13, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 12:13am.

The report for Dec 13 marked one new infection among Sandbox tourist arrivals and one new infection among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 141.

After 55 COVID deaths in September, 44 deaths in October and 18 deaths in November, officials have marked just four COVID deaths in Phuket so far in December.

Meanwhile, the 50 new local infections reported bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 440, as follows:

  • Dec 7 - 76 new cases
  • Dec 8 - 64 new cases
  • Dec 9 - 68 new cases
  • Dec 10 - 64 new cases
  • Dec 11 - 56 new cases
  • Dec 12 - 62 new cases
  • Dec 13 - 50 new cases

The report marked 17 people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket (+3), as well as 36 returning from other countries and testing positive and 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy since Apr 3.

The report also marked 275 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since July 1, and 44 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Nov 1.

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for Dec 13, 589 people were under medical care or supervision, 70 fewer than the 659 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 18,176 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 125 more than the 18,051 reported yesterday.

The report recorded zero people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased by eight, from 66 to 58.

According to the report for Dec 13, there were two ‘Red’ patients (zero change from yesterday), 74 ‘Yellow’ patients (-7) and 66 ‘Green’ patients (-12).

A further 199 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-16), and 66 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (zero change), which includes self-quarantining at home.

The report for Dec 13 also marked that of 2,713 hospital beds in total available (zero change), 404 were occupied (-38).

Phuket community
Phuket launches 100% helmet campaign, with fines

Chain up there bikes until they return with a helmet and receipt for fine - that will knock it on th...(Read More)

Swiss man, 57, killed by Phuket passenger van

Kurt@ not correct - drivers off tour buses between BKK and Pattaya on death alley road used to flee ...(Read More)

Swiss man, 57, killed by Phuket passenger van

When 3 boys on a scooter crashed into me, they began to run until they saw I was 'whitey'. T...(Read More)

Swiss man, 57, killed by Phuket passenger van

The only reason Thailand isn't rated # 1 in traffic fatalities is they don't count later de...(Read More)

Phuket marks 62 new COVID cases, one new death

QFoot, it seems that on Phuket is Vachira Hospital with Saphan Indoor Stadium as vaccination locatio...(Read More)

Swiss man, 57, killed by Phuket passenger van

@Timothy, a Thai driver only flees the accident scene when he hits/kill another Thai. He than fears ...(Read More)

Longer quarantine for ‘sandbox’ visitors

Does it make sense any longer just block a few African countries ( exceptThai/diplomats who are allo...(Read More)

Longer quarantine for ‘sandbox’ visitors

So, is the Test & Go Scheme (1 night SHA hotel quarantine) also ending from Dec 16, as it is a p...(Read More)

Swiss man, 57, killed by Phuket passenger van

Here we go again. I read a couple days ago about a tourist being killed in a minivan crash in Chiang...(Read More)

Swiss man, 57, killed by Phuket passenger van

More chance of being shot by a gun toting crazy in US guess that’s why many Americans come and liv...(Read More)

 

