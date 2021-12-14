BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Longer quarantine for ‘sandbox’ visitors

BANGKOK: The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration will extend quarantine for visitors arriving from overseas through sandbox and quarantine schemes from five to seven days, from this Thursday (Dec 16).

By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 14 December 2021, 08:59AM

Visitors’ bags arrive on a carousel at Suvarnabhumi airport. Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul

CCSA spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin said yesterday’s (Dec 13) decision was in response to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and increase in infections in some countries, reports the Bangkok Post.

Fully vaccinated visitors from countries included in the Test and Go scheme, who must stay only one night in a hotel, will undergo an RT-PCR test on arrival and then be required to antigen test themselves.

Entry was still prohibited to people coming from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe, except for Thais and diplomats, he said.

Kurt | 14 December 2021 - 09:45:22 

Does it make sense any longer just block a few African countries ( exceptThai/diplomats who are allowed to bring Omicron with them to Thailand) of traveling to Thailand, as Omicron variant is now around all over the world already?

Kurt | 14 December 2021 - 09:28:30 

So, is the Test & Go Scheme (1 night SHA hotel quarantine) also ending from Dec 16, as it is a part of sandbox and quarantine schemes?

 

