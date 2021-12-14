BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket launches 100% helmet campaign, with fines

Phuket launches 100% helmet campaign, with fines

PHUKET: Phuket Provincial Police have launched a new “100% helmet” campaign, and will start enforcing increasing fines for motorbike riders and passengers repeatedly caught not wearing helmets, Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Sermphan Sirikong has announced.

transportSafetyaccidents
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 14 December 2021, 01:15PM

The new campaign is underway. Photo: PR Phuket

The new campaign is underway. Photo: PR Phuket

The new campaign is underway. Photo: PR Phuket

The new campaign is underway. Photo: PR Phuket

The new campaign is underway. Photo: PR Phuket

The new campaign is underway. Photo: PR Phuket

The new campaign is underway. Photo: PR Phuket

The new campaign is underway. Photo: PR Phuket

The new campaign is underway. Photo: PR Phuket

The new campaign is underway. Photo: PR Phuket

The new campaign is underway. Photo: PR Phuket

The new campaign is underway. Photo: PR Phuket

« »

The declaration came at an event held to launch the campaign at the Phuket Provincial Police headquarters in Phuket Town yesterday (Dec 13).

Region 8 Police Commander Lt Gen Amphol Buarabphon led a similar event in Patong at the same time yesterday afternoon.

“The project is a campaign for people to be aware of the traffic rules and to reduce the loss of life. In Phuket today, every police station across the island has implemented the project all over Phuket,” Maj Gen Sermphan said.

Phuket Provincial Police Deputy Commander Lt Col Sathit Nurit explained, “Now, road accidents cause loss of life and property, including the economy. Most of this happens with motorcyclists, especially those who do not wear helmets.

“As a result, Pol Lt Gen Amphol Buarabphon, Commander of Provincial Police Region 8, has instructed all police stations under the Provincial Police Headquarters Region 8 to implement such a project. The purpose is to encourage motorcyclists, both riders and passengers to realise the importance of wearing a helmet,” he said.

“This will help prevent and reduce severe accidents that will affect life and body as well as to raise awareness of motorcycle users to respect traffic laws by wearing a helmet while riding a motorcycle,” Lt Col Sathit said.

The campaign came into force on Monday (Dec 13), with officers giving warnings, Lt Col Sathit said

“A helmet will be given to the offender, and the offender must return the helmet to police within seven days,” he added.

But later motorbike drivers will be charged for not wearing a helmet, and they will be charged if their passengers are not wearing a helmet, Lt Col Sathit explained.

“From Feb 1 to Mar 31 offenders will be fined B200 for each time they are caught. From April 1 to May 31 next year offenders will be fined B300, and from June 1, 2022 onwards offenders will be fined at the highest rate required by law [B500],” Lt Col Sathit said.

Art-Tec Design

The same scale of fines was explained by Region 8 Police Commander Lt Gen Amphol at the event in Patong, where leading officials signed a Memorandum of Understanding and a procession by big bike riders was held throughout the town.

Meanwhile, Deputy Interior Minister Nipon Boonyamanee yesterday chaired a meeting at the new Phuket Provincial Hall on the road safety campaign to be held in Phuket for the New Year holidays.

Present for the meeting were Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan and and heads of relevant government departments, including the Phuket Land Transport Office.

Vice Governor Amnuay explained that the campaign will cover three main areas of road safety to be implemented by local officials.

“First are management systems which focus on 100% safe driving and provide effective monitoring systems at all levels,” he said.

“Second are the main risk factors, with the campaign to focus on the wearing of helmets, speeding and drunk driving.

“Last are general risks in the area. This focuses on training people and inspecting the condition of vehicles and roads that pose risk of accidents,” Vice Governor Amnuay said.

“This is the time of year that many tourists come to Phuket,” he cautioned, adding that accidents still occurred in many areas across Phuket.

According to the national Thai Road Safety Council (Thai RSC), 66 people have died and 12,212 have been injured in traffic accidents in Phuket so far this year.

“Therefore, we want each subdistrict and all departments to work together to take care and focus on road accidents, and help publicise the measures to prevent accidents to the public in order to reduce road accidents during the coming New Year season, and during normal times,” Mr Amnuay said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

maverick | 14 December 2021 - 13:50:01 

Chain up there bikes until they return with a helmet and receipt for fine - that will knock it on the head - pun intended

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Electricity outages to affect parts of Kamala and Wichit
Phuket Hotels Association welcomes new leadership team
Indonesia struck by 7.3-magnitude quake, tsunami ‘possible’
Thailand confirms eight Omicron cases, three more pending
Phuket marks 50 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Longer quarantine for ‘sandbox’ visitors
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: No more red zones, Phuket the island of sport, Ready for meteor shower || December 13
Construction of new Phuket Islamic Ethics Training Center begins
No more maximum COVID control zones
Swiss man, 57, killed by Phuket passenger van
South Korea says no boycott of Beijing Olympics
Man arrested with 800 meth pills, 311g of ice, and bullets
Geminid meteor shower treat for stargazers
Body of missing fisherman found
Phuket marks 62 new COVID cases, one new death

 

Phuket community
Phuket launches 100% helmet campaign, with fines

Chain up there bikes until they return with a helmet and receipt for fine - that will knock it on th...(Read More)

Swiss man, 57, killed by Phuket passenger van

Kurt@ not correct - drivers off tour buses between BKK and Pattaya on death alley road used to flee ...(Read More)

Swiss man, 57, killed by Phuket passenger van

When 3 boys on a scooter crashed into me, they began to run until they saw I was 'whitey'. T...(Read More)

Swiss man, 57, killed by Phuket passenger van

The only reason Thailand isn't rated # 1 in traffic fatalities is they don't count later de...(Read More)

Phuket marks 62 new COVID cases, one new death

QFoot, it seems that on Phuket is Vachira Hospital with Saphan Indoor Stadium as vaccination locatio...(Read More)

Swiss man, 57, killed by Phuket passenger van

@Timothy, a Thai driver only flees the accident scene when he hits/kill another Thai. He than fears ...(Read More)

Longer quarantine for ‘sandbox’ visitors

Does it make sense any longer just block a few African countries ( exceptThai/diplomats who are allo...(Read More)

Longer quarantine for ‘sandbox’ visitors

So, is the Test & Go Scheme (1 night SHA hotel quarantine) also ending from Dec 16, as it is a p...(Read More)

Swiss man, 57, killed by Phuket passenger van

Here we go again. I read a couple days ago about a tourist being killed in a minivan crash in Chiang...(Read More)

Swiss man, 57, killed by Phuket passenger van

More chance of being shot by a gun toting crazy in US guess that’s why many Americans come and liv...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
UWC Thailand
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
PaintFX
Thai Residential
EPL predictions
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Exotic Fishing Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
Thanyapura
CBRE Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 