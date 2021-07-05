The Phuket News
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: First 1,000 Phuket arrivals, SEC goes after Binance, huge chemical explosion |:| July 5

PHUKET XTRA - July 5 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket 4 Kathu municipals school closed |:| COVID alert for Starbucks, flights |:| COVID Update |:| Chemical explosion in Samut Prakan |:| Thailand SEC has Binance in crosshairs |:| First 1,000 Phuket arrivals Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Monday 5 July 2021, 08:20PM

Phuket community
Phuket Sandbox rules tweaked

Dear, you're the only website where I read something about non-direct flights into Phuket. Our f...(Read More)

Royal Gazette announces Thailand’s new regulations for online ride-hailing services

What would be a reasonable price for transport from Phuket Airport to Patong Beach?...(Read More)

Phuket health chief moves to dampen Starbucks COVID fears

One can't make up the nonsense. What has vaccination to do with a 90 day report, a cancellation ...(Read More)

PM Prayut isolates after Phuket Sandbox delegate confirmed COVID positive

Was this guy and all the BBK entourage vaccinated? Could be a contaminated "sand box"?...(Read More)

PM Prayut isolates after Phuket Sandbox delegate confirmed COVID positive

Looks like someone pooped in our sandbox on the first day ....(Read More)

PM Prayut isolates after Phuket Sandbox delegate confirmed COVID positive

The madness never ends...(Read More)

Phuket airport taxi fares raising concerns already

I couldn;t laugh any harder if the PM had come in contact with someone who has tested positive for C...(Read More)

Phuket Sandbox rules tweaked

Are you able to use phuket sandbox for returning expat on OA visa instead of BKK asq? That is fly ou...(Read More)

Abundance of Sinopharm jabs available, says CRA

Let's face it, nobody in Thailand is going to get the Moderna Vaccine until certain officials in...(Read More)

Sustainably Yours: Solving Phuket’s trash problem

I also compost , great for the environment and garden, and we separate our waste and buy very little...(Read More)

 

