PHUKET XTRA - July 5 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket 4 Kathu municipals school closed |:| COVID alert for Starbucks, flights |:| COVID Update |:| Chemical explosion in Samut Prakan |:| Thailand SEC has Binance in crosshairs |:| First 1,000 Phuket arrivals Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Monday 5 July 2021, 08:20PM
