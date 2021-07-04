The Phuket News
COVID alert issued for domestic flight passengers and cafe customers

PHUKET: Officials have issued an alert for any passengers on domestic Thai Smile flight WE201 from Bangkok to Phuket last Thursday (July 1) to present themselves for a COVID test at their nearest government hospital.

CoronavirusCOVID-19health
By The Phuket News

Sunday 4 July 2021, 12:37PM

Those sitting in the seats highlighted on Thai Smile flight WE201 last Thursday have been requested to present themselves for testing. Photo: Phuket Official Info Center

The official announcement. Photo: Phuket Official Info Center

They have issued the same alert to any customers that visited two separate Starbucks cafes at the Floresta and Festival buildings at Central Phuket on four separate dates (see below).

The alert was issued by the Official Phuket Information Center just before 6pm yesterday (July 3) after cases of infection were confirmed on the flight and at the cafes during stipulated dates and times.

Thai Smile flight WE201 departed Suvarnabhumi airport in Bangkok at 7:40am last Thursday, landing in Phuket at 9:05am.

“Please note that those who were sitting in the specified seat numbers [see seat plan above], you are considered a possible high-risk case,” said the alert.

Meanwhile, any customers that visited Starbucks located on floor G of the Floresta building at Central Phuket during the following times and dates have been requested to present themselves for testing.

June 25, between 12:30pm to 1:50pm.

June 27, between 9am to midday.

June 28, between 10am to 7pm.

June 29, between 10am to 1pm.

Additionally, customers of the Starbucks cafe situated on the first floor of the Festival building at Central Phuket on June 27 between 1pm to 1:45pm have been asked to present themselves to a hospital for testing.

The high-risk contacts were asked to be tested for COVID-19 at a hospital near their home and to present themselves for possible quarantine at a place designated by the government.

People with enquiries were advised to call 094-5938876 or 062-2435116.

SueYu2 | 05 July 2021 - 12:34:26 

'Domestic fight'? Think you mean 'flight' Ed! Mind you domestic fights can be quite interesting news...

- Thank you kindly for pointing out the error which has now been amended - Ed

Xi_Virus | 04 July 2021 - 19:41:04 

Ehhh, don't worry the number of infected people in Phuket would never get over 6 !?!
Yet the hospitals are overcrowded. Medical students are called in to support so are the Pharmacists.

By the way of those 6 infected 5 has recovered and left hospitals !#*!

 

Phuket community
