All first day Sandbox arrivals test COVID negative as rules change for land entry

PHUKET: All arrivals that flew into Phuket on the first day of the Sandbox initiative last Thursday (July 1) tested negative for COVID-19, Governor Narong Woonciew has confirmed.

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthVaccinetourism
By The Phuket News

Saturday 3 July 2021, 11:26AM

Governor Narong Woonciew. Photo: PR Dept

Governor Narong Woonciew. Photo: PR Dept

“About 400 tourists arrived in Phuket on July 1, and all of them were tested for the first time at the airport,” Governor Narong said today (July 3).

“The test results for all the arrivals last Thursday were negative,” he added.

Meanwhile, the 14-day quarantine option for all arrivals via land onto Phuket is no longer available, Governor Narong has confirmed.

“We have discovered recently that most of the new cases are people who have entered the island via land and are staying in designated local quarantine venues,” he said.

“As a result, we have cancelled the option for people to serve the 14-day quarantine when entering by land.

"From now on people wishing to enter by land must be able to show proof of vaccination or the results of a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours prior to arrival. If they cannot produce this they will not be permitted to enter via the check point.

“Additionally, all arrivals must install the tracing Mor Chana app. Anyone who does not follow this condition will not be allowed entry to the island,” the Governor added.

The announcement came as the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) confirmed seven new cases of infection in its daily report yesterday, bringing the total number of people infected in Phuket since April 3 to 746.

The 746 cases do not include six people infected in other provinces and two people infected abroad.

Of the cases recognised since Apr 3, 695 have been released from hospital care while 52 patients remain under medical care and supervision. The number of fatalities as a result of the infection remains at seven.

“The numbers of new cases has continued to go up and down which is not satisfactory because we are targeting zero cases,” Governor Narong concluded.

villamedici | 03 July 2021 - 15:09:15 

Living in Phuket for over 20 years.
Getting a vaccine not possible.
So I want to help all people involved
by flying to my home country get a shot
and come back to Phuket.
But now I have to sleep on a Hotel even so I have my own House for decades.
Only two people are living in my house and not 200 like in a hotel.
In my opinion much safer for everybody
than a hotel. Who helps residents ??

maverick | 03 July 2021 - 12:51:42 

Vaccines have not yet been proven to prevent transmission - it’s unlikely but when why take chances - the tests on day 6 and 13 are overkill just to reassure the locals

Paddy | 03 July 2021 - 11:45:43 

I see yesterday Bangkok hospital said 36% of people who took the chinese vaccine have side effects, fact. It's on their F.B. page. I don't see Mr. Happy telling us .

Paddy | 03 July 2021 - 11:41:32 

No consistency, if you arrive by land and have proof of vaccination  with no additional tests it's "Hello welcome ' but for these new sandbox arrivals who are vaccinated with a test within 72 hours of arrival , need to take 3 more bloody tests in the next 14 days . So they don't trust the experimental vaccines ????

 

