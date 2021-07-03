The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

First flights from Europe touch down in Phuket

First flights from Europe touch down in Phuket

PHUKET: The first direct flight from Europe since the launch of the Phuket Sandbox initiative touched down on the island earlier today (July 3).

CoronavirusCOVID-19tourism
By The Phuket News

Saturday 3 July 2021, 12:41PM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

THAI Airways flight number TG 953 from Copenhagen landed at the international terminal of Phuket airport at 6:28am this morning to be greeted by a water tunnel and warm applause from the executive committee of Thai Airways International (THAI) and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), together with representatives from the media.

The welcome committee included Non Klinta, Chief Commercial Officer Thai Airways International, Siripakorn Chiawsamut, Deputy Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand for Europe, Africa, Middle East and America markets, Kanyarat Suthipatanakit, Deputy Director of Phuket Airport Business Support Division and representatives of Phuket Airport Customs House.

Mr Non said the arrival of foreign travellers from Europe who have received the full dose of COVID-19 vaccination was a very important moment and a positive step in response to the government’s policy to stimulate and drive the economy under the Phuket Sandbox model.

He added that THAI has five scheduled flights from Europe per week arriving in Phuket throughout the July to September period – flights from Copenhagen, Frankfurt and Paris are scheduled to fly once a week every Friday and flights from London and Zurich will operate once a week every Saturday.

Additionally, the national airline will look to add further international flights to the schedule in the winter period of this year, Mr Non stated.

Phuket Property

Following the Copenhagen flight that was the first to arrive this morning, flight TG923 from Frankfurt arrived at 6:52am and flight TG933 from Paris arrived at 8:33am.

Tomorrow, flight TG917 from London is scheduled to touch down at 6:10am Phuket time, closely followed by flight TG973 from Zurich at 7:45am.

THAI confirmed that the total number of passengers travelling across all five flights this weekend amounts to about 300 people.

Mr Non added that the total number of passengers booked on THAI flights throughout July is approximately 1300.

TAT Deputy Governor of European Marketing, Siripakorn Chiewsamut, said that tourists all around the world would now be looking towards Phuket. Assuming everything goes well and according to plan, he anticipates foreign arrivals to increase and align with the forecast made by the Minister of Tourism and Sports of 3-4 million tourists arriving on the island by the end of the year.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 03 July 2021 - 13:33:51 

Until now the Phuket Government failed 100% in 'sanitizing' the Phuket transport mafia. Had more than 1 year to do that but didn't even give it a try. The Phuket transport mafia gets a stronger image. That of the Phuket Government shrinks.

Fascinated | 03 July 2021 - 13:00:30 

The unfortunate byproduct is that the tuk tuks are back. Limited chances to rip people off but they seem to think all local farangs are now tourists! Welcome back to annoying beep beeps and constant thump thump bass 'music'. I can see trouble ahead as they squabble over the limited customer base. this would have been a good time to sort them out- an opportunity missed.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Government lambastes US for TIP downgrade
No delays in Phuket Sandbox entry permit processing, says Foreign Ministry
Government defends Phuket beach, booze photos
Tired of being ignored, volunteers at Phuket Dog Shelter lodge complaint with Governor
All first day Sandbox arrivals test COVID negative as rules change for land entry
GPO submits draft to buy Moderna jab as criticism continues
More than 6,000 tourists register under Phuket Sandbox
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Patong left silent as Phuket reopens, new anti-alcohol law down the pipeline? |:| July 2
‘Colourful Phuket’ festival to welcome Sandbox tourists
As the Sandox launches, Patong is left silent and in the dark
Global tax deal backed by 130 nations
Thaivisa rebrands, expands beyond Thailand
Vietjet issues statement over COVID passenger on Phuket flight
Phuket records 23 new COVID infections in past week
First tourists arrive in Phuket under Sandbox scheme

 

Phuket community
All first day Sandbox arrivals test COVID negative as rules change for land entry

Living in Phuket for over 20 years. Getting a vaccine not possible. So I want to help all people i...(Read More)

Mysterious monolith appears in Hua Hin

nice marketing trick...(Read More)

No Delta variant in Phuket, says island health chief

@maverick, sorry, but I don't see the 'challenge' here. SIA flys now direct on Phuket. H...(Read More)

Tired of being ignored, volunteers at Phuket Dog Shelter lodge complaint with Governor

Don't blame Governor and vice-governors. They are very busy with preparing, welcoming, entertain...(Read More)

No Delta variant in Phuket, says island health chief

If if would be up to good old Kurt ,there would be only original Phuketians and those expats living ...(Read More)

GPO submits draft to buy Moderna jab as criticism continues

A General as head of CCSA, the success for developing disaster. Now he cleans his plate by saying th...(Read More)

GPO submits draft to buy Moderna jab as criticism continues

Quietly the thai medical world is pinching holes in min Anutin's image. Anutin is giving them a ...(Read More)

First flights from Europe touch down in Phuket

Until now the Phuket Government failed 100% in 'sanitizing' the Phuket transport mafia. Had ...(Read More)

First flights from Europe touch down in Phuket

The unfortunate byproduct is that the tuk tuks are back. Limited chances to rip people off but they ...(Read More)

First tourists arrive in Phuket under Sandbox scheme

These restrictions are temporary - with most of Phuket vaccinated by end of July expect further rela...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
UWC Thailand
Thanyapura
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Property in Phuket

 