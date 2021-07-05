Kathu municipal schools closed over COVID concerns

PHUKET: Four municipality schools in Kathu have been closed over concerns of one parent and a student at one of the schools being confirmed as infected with COVID-19.

By The Phuket News

Monday 5 July 2021, 01:43PM

A classroom at Kathu Municipal 2 School undergoes cleansing on Saturday (July 3). Photo: Kathu Municipal 2 School

Kathu Municipality confirmed the school closures through an announcement posted online this morning (July 5).

The four schools in Kathu ordered closed were named as Kathu Municipal School 1 and Kathu Municipal School 2, along with the Ket Ho Child Development Center and the Kathu Child Development Center.

The four schools have been ordered closed by Kathu Mayor Chaianan Sutthikul “as a precaution” from today (July 5) through to July 18.

Students may return to the schools to resume classes on July 19, Mayor Chaianan said in the notice.

In the meantime, the four schools will undergo intensive cleaning and sanitising of key areas, he added.