The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Kathu municipal schools closed over COVID concerns

Kathu municipal schools closed over COVID concerns

PHUKET: Four municipality schools in Kathu have been closed over concerns of one parent and a student at one of the schools being confirmed as infected with COVID-19.

COVID-19healthCoronavirus
By The Phuket News

Monday 5 July 2021, 01:43PM

A classroom at Kathu Municipal 2 School undergoes cleansing on Saturday (July 3). Photo: Kathu Municipal 2 School

A classroom at Kathu Municipal 2 School undergoes cleansing on Saturday (July 3). Photo: Kathu Municipal 2 School

Kathu Municipality confirmed the school closures through an announcement posted online this morning (July 5).

The four schools in Kathu ordered closed were named as Kathu Municipal School 1 and Kathu Municipal School 2, along with the Ket Ho Child Development Center and the Kathu Child Development Center.

The four schools have been ordered closed by Kathu Mayor Chaianan Sutthikul “as a precaution” from today (July 5) through to July 18.

Dive Supply Co., Ltd.

Students may return to the schools to resume classes on July 19, Mayor Chaianan said in the notice.

In the meantime, the four schools will undergo intensive cleaning and sanitising of key areas, he added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket health chief moves to dampen Starbucks COVID fears
Phuket airport taxi fares raising concerns already
Deputy Health Minister reopens Phuket Town’s Lard Yai walking street
Business baffled by gaffes
COVID negative test for land arrivals clarified
First family to arrive under Sandbox scheme ‘privileged’ to be in Phuket
COVID alert issued for domestic flight passengers and cafe customers
Abundance of Sinopharm jabs available, says CRA
How to keep your car well maintained
Phuket Opinion: Phuket, land of the brave
Government lambastes US for TIP downgrade
No delays in Phuket Sandbox entry permit processing, says Foreign Ministry
Government defends Phuket beach, booze photos
Tired of being ignored, volunteers at Phuket Dog Shelter lodge complaint with Governor
First flights from Europe touch down in Phuket

 

Phuket community
Phuket airport taxi fares raising concerns already

THB 800 to Patong Palmyra Resort, one way from the airport. And I cannot choose, because I am obl...(Read More)

Phuket airport taxi fares raising concerns already

No surprise that the first negative response is related to taxis at the airport. Lifelong issue here...(Read More)

Sustainably Yours: Solving Phuket’s trash problem

Sorting 'trash' should be enforced immediately. If it's not separated, do not pick it up...(Read More)

Abundance of Sinopharm jabs available, says CRA

So why has Phuket run out of vaccines and shuttered its foreigner registration web site while 70, 00...(Read More)

COVID alert issued for domestic flight passengers and cafe customers

'Domestic fight'? Think you mean 'flight' Ed! Mind you domestic fights can be quite ...(Read More)

COVID negative test for land arrivals clarified

Whoops, reading too much DeKaskopp errors. CORRECTION: That should be 'its' - not the posse...(Read More)

GPO submits draft to buy Moderna jab as criticism continues

Yes's it's so ridiculous's to worry about a virus's running rampant that can kill or...(Read More)

COVID negative test for land arrivals clarified

I'd far rather have flights from China than Bangkok. China contained the virus and everyone has ...(Read More)

Sustainably Yours: Solving Phuket’s trash problem

I've been composting for decades, recycling, reducing, reusing and I'm down to a very small ...(Read More)

COVID negative test for land arrivals clarified

.. from surrounding countries, makes the fascinated focus on vaccinated holiday foreigners a 'la...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thanyapura
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Property in Phuket
Thai Residential
UWC Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Brightview Center
Phuket Property

 